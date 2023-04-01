Samsung tipped to launch Galaxy S23 FE later this year with Exynos 2200 processor

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE launch is imminent, according to a new online report. The S23 FE— short for fan edition— is tipped to launch in Q4, 2023. It will replace the now ageing Galaxy S21 FE which has been around for a while now— hopefully—giving potential buyers a stab at the Galaxy S23 experience at a slightly more accessible price point. But we’ll see.

A curious thing to note about this purported fan edition from Samsung will be the underlying chipset. Folks at SamMobile are reporting that the Galaxy S23 FE will be powered by the controversial Exynos 2200, the same much-hyped Samsung-made processor with AMD GPU that almost made its way to the global Galaxy S22 series, before it didn’t. Its performance, apparently, was not up to the mark leading Samsung to cancel a wider global release last minute, the result being the S22 series launched with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 internationally (while the Exynos 2200-based model saw limited availability in markets like Korea).

Historically speaking, though, it makes sense. The S21 FE was launched with the Exynos 2100 in India and other markets (while markets like the US got a Snapdragon 888-based version). The S23 FE with the Exynos 2200 therefore comes as no surprise though the absence of a Galaxy S22 FE in the cycle means you’ll have to make do with a 2-year-old chipset, a move that could irk some even if we don’t factor in the controversy surrounding the Exynos 2200. Hopefully, in all this time, Samsung would have tweaked and tuned it to death so, perhaps, things could be better. We’ll just have to wait and see how things pan out.

Elsewhere, the report also mentions a few other probable specs including a new 50MP main camera sensor, 4,500mAh battery with 25W fast charging, a choice of 6GB or 8GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB of storage.

Since Samsung is yet to make any of this official, or even confirm the existence of a Galaxy S23 FE at the time of writing, we suggest you take this information with a grain of salt. Watch this space for more updates.