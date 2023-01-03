Samsung takes a swing at Apple with high-end ViewFinity S9 monitor for creative professionals; expands Odyssey range | CES 2023

Samsung has unveiled new monitors across its Odyssey, ViewFinity and Smart Monitor lineups. These monitors will be displayed at CES 2023. The company has introduced two new monitors under the Odyssey series- Odyssey Neo G9 and Odyssey OLED G9.

“We are introducing the future of gaming monitors with our Odyssey Neo G9, making each game more lifelike with innovative features and picture quality on a new scale,” said Hoon Chung, Executive Vice President of Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics.

The Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 sports 7,680×2,160 resolution and a 32:9 aspect ratio. It sports 57-inches screen and uses quantum mini LED technology with VESA Display HDR 1000 specification. The Matte Display reduces light reflection on the screen, minimizing distractions during the most intense gaming sessions. It comes with world’s first DisplayPort 2.1 support which as per company’s claims can transfer data approximately twice as fast as the previously used DisplayPort 1.4. The Odyssey Neo G9 supports a refresh rate of 240Hz.

The next in the Odyssey series is the Odyssey OLED G9that features a dual quad-HD 49-inches 1800R curved display with a 32:9 ratio and 240Hz refresh rate. It uses quantum dot technology OLED lighting which is controlled pixel-by-pixel resulting in a near-infinite colour contrast ratio.

Next is the ViewFinity S9 monitor that features a 5K 27-inches screen. It is aimed at creative professionals such as graphic designers and photographers. The S9 monitor comes with a built-in Color Calibration Engine which ensures accurate screen colour and brightness. It has USB Type-C port and Thunderbolt 4 connection port to let users transfer large files including high-res video from storage device to PC. The ViewFinity S9 Series comes with a 4K SlimFit camera for video calls.

Last but not least is the Smart Monitor M8 that comes with a 27-inches screen size with 4K resolution. It comes in four colour options – Daylight Blue, Spring Green, Sunset Pink or Warm White. The built-in SmartThings Hub in the monitor lets users connect, control and manage compatible devices like cameras, doorbells, lock, thermostats and more. It has a SlimFit camera that has been upgraded with 2K resolution and works with video conferencing apps like Google Meet. The Smart Monitor M8 is also protected by Samsung Knox Vault, which encrypts personal data and keeps stored files and information isolated from the device’s main operating system to safeguard it from attacks.