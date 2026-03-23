Samsung has just rolled out a new software update for its latest flagship Galaxy S26 series phones. With this new update, Samsung has introduced support for Apple’s AirDrop through Quick Share. The update is currently available in select regions, including South Korea. However, it is expected to expand to more markets like the US and India in the coming weeks.

This update in Quick Share marks a shift in cross-platform file sharing between Android and iOS devices. Until now, the file-sharing process between iOS and Android has been very difficult — you had to rely on third-party messaging services, or the good old email to share files, pictures, audio, and more. With the new update, one can share files easily with iPhones using the faster speeds of Apple’s AirDrop standard.

The new update is available for the Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26+, and Galaxy S26 Ultra devices. It carries a firmware version associated with the February 2026 security patch and has a download size of over 700MB.

Samsung-Apple file sharing: How Galaxy S26 will work with AirDrop

Through this update, Quick Share will have compatibility with Apple’s AirDrop functionality. This allows Galaxy S26 series users to send files directly to nearby Apple devices such as iPhones, iPads, and Macs. Importantly, this process works wirelessly and does not require additional cables or third-party applications.

For successful file transfers, the receiving Apple device must have AirDrop visibility set to “Everyone.” This ensures that the Galaxy device can detect and connect to it during the sharing process.

Prior to Samsung, it was Google that introduced this enhanced compatibility with Apple’s AirDrop service with the Pixel 10 series, and eventually extended the same to the older Pixel 9 series, via the Quick Share feature. Usually, Apple likes to keep its services closed to third-party platforms, but so far, the teams at Cupertino haven’t seemed to patch an update to restrict AirDrop to iPhones only.

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What are the requirements for using this functionality?

To use AirDrop compatibility via Quick Share, users need to meet a few requirements:

– Firstly, the device must be updated to the latest firmware version.

– Secondly, Google Play Services must be updated to version 26.11 or later.

– Thirdly, Quick Share must be updated to version 13.8.51.30 via the Galaxy Store.

Fulfilling these requirements is important, as without these updates, the feature may not function as intended.

How to download the update?

Users can install this update when it arrives in India by following the steps below.

Step 1: Head to the Settings app.

Step 2: Then choose “Software update.”

Step 3: Followed by tapping on “Check for updates.”

Step 4: Once installed, the feature becomes available through the Quick Share interface.