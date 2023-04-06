Samsung signs multi-year agreement with AMD to use Radeon graphics in future Exynos chips

Samsung today announced that it has extended its partnership with AMD in a “multi-year agreement extension” to bring AMD’s Radeon graphics technology to more Samsung Exynos chipsets in future. A multi-year partnership extends for more than 12 months but not more than 5 years.

“Together with AMD, Samsung has been revolutionizing mobile graphics, including our recent collaboration that brought ray tracing capability to mobile processors for the first time in the industry,” Seogjun Lee, Samsung’s executive VP of Application Processor Development said at the announcement of the agreement extension. “Drawing on our technological know-how in designing ultra-low-power solutions, we will continue to drive ongoing innovation in the mobile graphics space.”

Samsung says that the company under the new agreement extension will bring console-level graphics quality and optimised power consumption to more mobile devices to offer an “immersive and long-lasting gaming experience.”

Samsung first joined hands with AMD in 2019 to bring to bring ADM’s licensing technology to its ARM-based Exynos processors. This partnership resulted in the development of Samsung Xclipse- AMD RDNA 2 technology-based GPU which was used in Galaxy S2 lineup but only in select markets.

“We are excited Samsung selected multiple generations of our leadership high-performance Radeon graphics to advance the next generation of Samsung Exynos solutions,” said David Wang, Senior Vice President of the Radeon Technologies Group at AMD. “The extension of our work with Samsung is a testament to our strong technology partnership and commitment to bring the best experiences possible to mobile users.”

Samsung’s extension of partnership with AMD means that we could see more of company’s in-house chipsets using Radeon graphics. Radeon graphics which are primarily used in personal computers, gaming consoles and laptops are designed to deliver high-performance graphics especially for gaming and other visual-intensive applications.