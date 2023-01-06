Samsung shows off smartphone OLED panel with insane 2,000 nits of brightness; will Galaxy S23 series get it?

Samsung has taken the ongoing CES 2023 event in Las Vegas to showcase what’s being billed as the world’s first smartphone OLED panel with whopping 2,000 nits of brightness. The said panel, it says, has achieved the UDR (Ultra Dynamic Range) certification from global safety science company UL Solutions.

“As the UDR mark indicates the brightness excellence of a panel, Samsung Display’s OLED display, which acquire this mark, proves that it has been verified by a global leading verification company for its ultra-high-brightness capabilities,” the South Korean tech giant said in a press release while announcing that it has earned “both UDR 1,500 and UDR 2,000 marks for its smartphone OLED display.”

Samsung notes that smartphone display brightness is more important than the brightness of TVs, monitors, and laptops because people tend to use them both indoors and outdoors frequently. With ultra-high-definition content on the rise, a screen’s brightness range and ability to sustain it, have become a key metric for performance, it adds.

Also Read | Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra review: One ‘ultra’ phone to rule them all

“The brightness of a display is a factor that has a great influence on the consumer experience of smartphone image quality and performance,” Hojung Lee, Head of Product Planning Team for Small and Medium-sized Display Division at Samsung Display said, adding that “with its distinctive technology and business experience in the OLED field, Samsung Display will continue to lead the market with differentiated products based on consumer-oriented technology.”

Now, the question is how soon will this panel be ready for prime-time. For now, Samsung hasn’t quoted any tentative timeline but all eyes would be on the upcoming Galaxy S23 series for this to happen. The line-up is expected to launch in February going by the history of these announcements but Samsung is yet to make this official, so we’ll see.

Also Read | Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 review: A no-compromise folding phone vying for mainstream status