Samsung says Galaxy Z Fold 5, Flip 5 will have class-leading ergonomics ahead of July 26 launch in Seoul

Samsung is just a week away from the launch of highly anticipated foldable phones- Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Flip 5. There are have been multiple rumours in the past related to these phones but only recently it was confirmed by the company that a foldable phone is on its way when it shared a teaser of the upcoming Unpacked event with a photo of a folding phone in the poster. The coming of foldable flagships has once again been confirmed, this time by company’s mobile head TM Roh.

Roh, made the announcement in a blog post ahead of the devices’ launch in Seoul on July 26. He has said that Samsung has raised the standards for foldable smartphone ergonomics. “Take, for instance, the act of folding and unfolding a smartphone. It seems simple. However, that simplicity users feel is only achieved through a rigorous focus on what is most essential and intuitive. The minimal, sleek appearance housing specialized hinge functionality emphasizes our commitment and the inherent beauty of essential design,” he wrote.

“Every gram and millimeter in a foldable device requires an engineering breakthrough,” Roh said. “It demands craftsmanship and passion. When done well, the benefit to users is huge. That’s why we’ve innovated to make our latest foldables slimmer and lighter than our previous generations.”

Roh did not provide specific details about how Samsung has improved the ergonomics of the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Flip 5. The Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Flip 5 are expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor and will feature 12GB and 8GB of RAM respectively. The Fold 5 will have a 7.6-inch internal display and a 6.2-inch external display, while the Flip 5 will have a 6.7-inch internal display and a 3.4-inch external display.

Both devices are expected to be available in a variety of colours, including black, white, green, and pink. In addition to the improved ergonomics, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Flip 5 are also expected to feature a number of other upgrades over their predecessors. These include a faster processor, more RAM, bigger battery, better camera system and a more durable design.

Follow FE Tech Bytes on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook.