Samsung S23 FE will be “affordable” S23 series smartphone; renders out

Thanks to TENAA; we now know how Samsung S23 FE looks like, and what to expect.

Written by Abhinav Anand
Samsung S23 FE will be “affordable” S23 series smartphone; renders out
Your first look at Samsung S23 FE. Image: TENAA

Samsung S23 FE will soon be joining the S23 lineup. The leaks and rumours have been circulating for a while, and now official images have also surfaced on the Chinese certification database TENAA. It’s listed under the model number SM-S7110, which matches previous leaks.

These TENAA images confirm the phone’s official design, showing a black Galaxy S23 FE with a punch-hole display and triple rear cameras, resembling the flagship Galaxy S23 FE series.

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE tipped specifications 

Galaxy S23 FE is anticipated to sport a 6.4-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate support. Under the hood, it’s likely to be driven by either the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 or the Exynos 2200 chipset or maybe region-specific variants. 

It sports a triple-camera rear setup consisting of a 50MP primary sensor with OIS, an 8MP secondary sensor, and a 12MP telephoto lens. For selfies, it may boast a 10MP front camera. 

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE may also house a 4,500mAh battery supporting 25W fast charging and wireless charging. On the software front, it’s likely to run One UI 5.1 based on Android 13 out of the box, promising four years of Android upgrades and five years of security updates.

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE availability, price

Samsung S23 FE may be launching in late Sept. or early Oct. The “affordable” S23 is tipped to come in two variants – 128GB and 256GB – priced at Rs 54,999 and Rs 59,999 respectively.

First published on: 11-09-2023 at 14:26 IST

