Samsung reveals “made in India” Galaxy S23 series prices: Memory configurations, colours, availability, other details

Samsung has launched the Galaxy S23 series in India. The lineup includes a trio of phones: Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus, and Galaxy S23 Ultra. The Galaxy S23 price in India starts at Rs 74,999, the Galaxy S23 Plus starts at Rs 94,999, while the top-shelf Galaxy S23 Ultra has a starting price of Rs 1,24,999. Pew-bookings start from February 2, 2023.

Samsung Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus, Galaxy S23 Ultra prices in India

The Galaxy S23 will be available with 8GB/128GB for Rs 74,999 and 8GB/256GB for Rs 79,999. The Galaxy S23 Plus will be available with 8GB/256GB for Rs 94,999 and 8GB/512GB for Rs 1,04,999. The Galaxy S23 Ultra will be available with 12GB/256GB for Rs 1,24,999, 12GB/512GB for Rs 1,34,999, and 12GB/1TB for Rs 1,54,999.

The S23 will come in phantom black, cream, green, and lavender. The S23 Plus will come in phantom black and cream. The S23 Ultra will come in phantom black, cream, and green colours. Interesting Samsung is also bringing online-exclusive red, graphite, lime, and sky blue of the S23 Ultra to India.

Samsung Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus, Galaxy S23 Ultra availability

Samsung is kicking off Galaxy S23 series pre-bookings in India starting from today, February 2, 2023, itself. You can pre-book the devices both online and offline.

The exact date of availability/sale is yet to be announced.

Samsung Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus, Galaxy S23 Ultra pre-booking offers

Galaxy S23 Ultra pre-booking customers will get Galaxy Watch 4 LTE Classic and Galaxy Buds 2 at a special price of Rs 4,999, Samsung has announced. Galaxy S23 Plus pre-booking customers will get the Galaxy Watch 4 BT at a price of Rs 4,999. Galaxy S23 pre-booking customers can avail a storage upgrade for an additional Rs 5,000.

Bank cashbacks worth Rs 8,000 will also be available on online channels.

Samsung to sell “made in India” Galaxy S23 series in the country

Samsung has confirmed that all Galaxy S23 series phone sold in India will be manufactured at the company’s Noida facility.

You can read more about the Galaxy S23 series specs, features, and more here.