Samsung has reportedly increased the prices of several of its smartphones in India. The price hike affects its complete portfolio of smartphones, which includes series like the Galaxy S, Galaxy M, Galaxy F, and Galaxy A series, which are popular among budget and mid-range smartphone buyers.

According to report by 91 mobiles, the information about the price hike was brought to light by a tipster Abhishek Yadav. Importantly the new prices came into effect around March 5. Some retailers have already updated the prices both online and in physical stores. The increase is different for each model, with some devices becoming slightly more expensive than before.

Galaxy M and F series prices increase

Some smartphones from Samsung’s Galaxy M and Galaxy F series have seen a small price increase. For example, the Galaxy M36 and Galaxy F36 have become slightly more expensive depending on the storage variant.

The 8GB + 128GB variants of both phones are now priced at Rs. 21,999, which is Rs. 500 more than earlier.

Meanwhile, the 8GB + 256GB variants now cost Rs. 25,999, which is Rs. 1,500 higher than before.

Other smartphones like the Galaxy M17 5G and Galaxy F17 5G have also received price hikes. Depending on the variant, the increase ranges between Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000.

Galaxy A series sees a bigger price hike

The Galaxy A series has seen a slightly larger price increase compared to the M and F series.

One of the models with the biggest increase is the Galaxy A17 5G. Reports suggest that its price has gone up by as much as Rs. 3,000, depending on the storage option.

Another smartphone, the Galaxy A06 5G, has also become a bit more expensive. Some variants of this device are now priced about Rs. 500 higher than before.

Possible reasons for the price increase

Samsung has not officially explained the reason behind the price hike. However, industry experts believe the increase may be due to rising costs of smartphone components, such as memory chips and other hardware parts. Changes in global supply chains and higher manufacturing costs could also be contributing factors.

What this means for buyers

For customers planning to buy a Samsung smartphone, the price increase means some models may now cost Rs. 500 to Rs. 3,000 more than earlier.

Although the increase is not very large for most devices, it may still affect buyers who are considering smartphones in the Rs. 15,000 to Rs. 25,000 price range.

If you are planning to buy one of these smartphones, it is a good idea to check the latest price before making a purchase and compare different options to find the best value for your budget.