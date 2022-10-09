Samsung Odyssey Ark gaming monitor with 55-inch 4K 1000R curved display launched in India: Check price, specifications

Samsung launched Odyssey Ark, claiming it to be the world’s first 1000R curved gaming display. Samsung’s newly launched gaming display flaunts a 55-inch screen, 165Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time.

Samsung Odyssey Ark: Price, Availability

Samsung Odyssey Ark comes in single colour – Black. Samsung’s gaming display comes with a price tag of Rs 2,19,999. It is available for sale in India on Samsung’s official store and Samsung Shop for offline purchases.

Samsung Odyssey Ark comes with a warranty for 3 years. There’s an offer till October 9 where customers will get a 2TB portable SSD T7 Shied USB 3.2 for free in addition to a 10K instant cart discount.

For customers purchasing the smart monitor between October 10-October 31 2022 will get a 1TB Portable SSD T7 Shield USB 3.2 and 10K instant cart discount.

Samsung Odyssey Ark: Specifications, Features

Samsung Odyssey Ark flaunts a 55-inch curved matte display with 1000R, the aspect ratio of the display estimated to be 16:9 – the resolution is said to be 3840×2160 pixels, refresh rate can go up to 165Hz. Additionally, it is equipped with Neural Quantum Processor Ultra.

Samsung has advertised its Cockpit mode which would let gamers experience a new kind of immersion – especially when playing vertical content. It further enables the display to rotate with help of Height Adjustable Stand.

Other gaming features include FreeSync Premium Pro, Ark Dial, Flex Move Screen, Game Bar, Multi View, Game Mode. Other than that, Auto Source Switch+, Eye Saver Mode, Flicker Free, Adaptive Picture, Off Timer Plus is also included.

In terms of sound, it delivers an output of 60W with 4 speakers and 2 woofers with Dolby Atmos support.