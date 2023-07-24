Samsung now allows Galaxy phone users to access Aadhaar card, driving license, other IDs through Wallet

When it comes to smartphones, Samsung is one of the dominating names in the market. To make things even smoother for its users, the company has announced that Galaxy smartphone users can now access all their important documents and IDs through Samsung Wallet. These include essential IDs like the Aadhaar Card, Driving Licence, and Vehicle Registration Certificate. This feature also allows users to store their Co-WIN vaccination certificates on their phones conveniently and securely.

Additionally, the smartphone giant has rolled out various new features pertaining to travel and mobility capabilities for

their new Samsung Wallet. This new Wallet merges the existing features of Samsung Pay and Pass for an effortless experience with UPI payments and bill payments.

With the use of these new features, customers may top up and monitor their FASTag accounts, keep their flight boarding passes for easy access, and utilise a comprehensive rail ticketing solution within Samsung Wallet, including purchasing and saving tickets as well as monitoring train status, among other things. By scanning the QR code or barcode, or by

importing the image or PDF, users can upload rail tickets or boarding cards to Samsung Wallet.

Samsung has asserted that users will find Samsung Wallet to be a very convenient alternative because they can use it to

display identification documents and travel documents required to enter airports.

Users will be able to access over 2,000 more IDs and documents straight from Samsung Wallet in addition to the four Digital IDs—Aadhaar Card, PAN Card, Driving Licence, and Vehicle Registration Certificate. The details will be shown on the device within the Samsung Wallet app, but Samsung will not store any of this information.

Ms. Reshma Virmani, who is the Director of Services & Engagement, Samsung India, expressed, “With Samsung Wallet, we are offering consumers an entirely safe and secure environment for accessing their cards, IDs, and documents, bringing a new level of everyday convenience to mobile devices. This also strengthens our commitment to being a strong partner of India with our vision of Powering Digital India.”

