Samsung may be readying a ‘big’ surprise with upcoming Galaxy Z Flip 5; details inside

The Galaxy Fold may be Samsung’s golden child, but it’s the smaller Flip that’s –actually— more special. One because nostalgia, and second because it’s more affordable. You might question the utility of this pocketable folding phone, every now and then, but you can’t ignore it. And if rumour mills are anything to go by, it seems Samsung is hard at work to increase its utility in the upcoming generation. The South Korean major may be readying a “big” surprise with the Galaxy Z Flip 5.

The Flip devices, even though they’re cool and all, have had a weird limitation or two so far. The hinge in these phones is such it leaves a permanent gap when you fold it. There is the visible crease, too, another aftermath of Samsung’s take-it-or-leave-it design. But even more surprising, is Samsung’s choice of cover screen size. It is very small which renders it virtually useless except maybe for some recreational purposes such as checking the time and weather or generating selfie previews. The underlying hardware has matured over the years. Samsung has also added an IP rating. But the cover screen hasn’t evolved as fast for some reason.

The Galaxy Z Flip 5 could change that according to a new report. Renders shared by noted tipster Steve H. McFly who goes by the handle @onleaks on Twitter suggest (via MediaPeanut) the alleged Flip 5 will seemingly come with a cover screen refresh in both size and appearance. It is said to be “whopping” 3.4-inch (for a Samsung flip phone) which –if true— will make it bigger than Oppo Find N2 Flip’s 3.26-inch cover screen.

Motorola may beat Samsung to the punch with its purported 3.5-inch cover screen-toting Razr 40 Ultra, soon enough, but the Flip is technically a more mass-market product with much wider availability and takers. Suffice to say, the update is duly awaited and should help Samsung get a major shot in the arm against some of its Chinese rivals which have gone ahead and created seemingly more futuristic folding phones with sleek chassis and virtually no gap in the middle. There is no word if Samsung is planning a hinge upgrade but we’ll know soon enough.

Elsewhere, the inner screen is said to be same as last year at least as far as size is concerned— i.e., 6.7-inch— while dimension-wise, the Flip 5 is said to measure 6.7mm. Rumour has it that Samsung may launch its next folding phones earlier that usual this year, possibly in late July itself. Stay tuned for more updates.