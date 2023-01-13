Samsung launches iOT enabled refrigerators with AI Energy Saving Mode, Wi-Fi based machine learning

Samsung India has launched its side-by-side refrigerator range for 2023. The new range is manufactured in India and packs in several India-specific features based on consumer insights.

These refrigerators come with convertible 5-in-1 mode- — Normal, Seasonal, Extra Fridge, Vacation and Home Alone. In the normal mode, the refrigerator will have both fridge and freezer mode, in both Home Alone and Vacation modes, the refrigerator will only have the freezer running while the fridge will be turned off. On days, when one wants more storage space, the feature allows consumers to convert their freezer into fridge, thus giving more storage space.

The Twin Cooling Plus technology in this feature works with two separate evaporators for fridge and freezer to minimize temperature fluctuation. It makes it possible to control optimal humidity and temperature that prevents odour mixing and ensures food is fresh for longer duration.

The AI energy saving mode uses artificial intelligence to understand the usage pattern and set the temperature accordingly, thus ensuring energy efficiency in the process.

The refrigerator comes with a 4.5L water tank for its non-plumbing ice and water dispenser. This feature makes the refrigerator easy to install at any location without being connected to a water supply. The consumer just has to add mineral or fresh water and can enjoy chilled drinks or ice or crushed ice without installing a separate water filter.

It comes with Auto Open Door that has a touch sensor. In case of dirty hands, one can simply keep their hand on the door sensor and the door will open.

Users can control their refrigerator using SmartThings app as the refrigerator is Wi-fi enabled.

Priced at Rs 113,000 onwards, the new line-up will be available starting today across offline and online retailers, in 653L net capacity in four Glass Finish colour options – Glam Deep Charcoal, Clean White, Clean Navy and Clean Pink.