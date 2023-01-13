Samsung launches high performance PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD for demanding workflows, gaming: Details

Samsung Electronics has announced a new high-performance SSD for improved computing and gaming performance in PCs and laptops. The new PM9C1a SSD offers superior performance along with greater power efficiency and increased security, claims company.

PM9C1a SSD is integrated with a new controller based on Samsung’s cutting-edge 5-nanometer (nm) process and the company’s seventh-generation V-NAND technology.

The new SSD offers a 1.6x faster sequential read speed and a 1.8x faster sequential write speed than its previous storage offering (PM9B1), reaching 6,000 megabytes per second (MB/s) and 5,600MB/s, respectively. Additionally, random read and write speeds can support up to 900K input/output operations per second (IOPS) and 1,000K IOPS, respectively, Samsung said in a blog post.

It further claims that PM9C1a will offer up to 70% more power efficiency per watt than PM9B1. In the standby mode, the new SSD will use nearly 10 per cent less power.

For improved security, the SSD supports the Device Identifier Composition Engine (DICE) security standard created by the Trusted Computing Group (TCG) which is a a global organization that develops open standards for computing security.

“DICE securely generates cryptographic keys inside the SSD, providing device authentication to protect against supply chain attacks — cyberattacks that target companies through vulnerabilities in their supplier network — as well as attestation to prevent any firmware tampering,” explains Samsung.

Samsung’s PM9C1a SSDs will be available in 256GB, 512GB and 1TB storage capacities in a M.2 form factor (22mm x 30mm, 22mm x 42mm, 22mm x 80mm).

“Our new PM9C1a SSD will deliver a robust combination of superior performance, greater power efficiency and increased security, which are the qualities that matter most to PC users,” said Yong Ho Song, Executive Vice President of Memory Solution Product & Development at Samsung Electronics while announcing the product. “We are committed to creating storage that satisfies the diverse and changing market requirements as we continue to advance innovation in the PC SSD space.”