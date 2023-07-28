Samsung has launched a golf variant of Galaxy Watch 6 for its fans. However, unlike previous years, the tech giant decided to unveil the golf variant much earlier than expected. The Galaxy Watch 6 Golf edition is available for buying exclusively on Samsung’s South Korea website. The news was first reported by 9to5Google.

The Golf Edition of the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic boasts an eye-catching green-lined rotating bezel and green accents around the power button that render a sporty look to the watch. A sleek silver chassis makes the watch look stylish. Users have two band options to choose from- a green silicone band and a black band with subtle green stitching on it.

The Samsung Watch 6 Golf Edition comes with Smart Caddy app preloaded on Wear OS 4. This is a premium app that caters to the specific needs of golfers like giving valuable insights and tools that help on course.

To add a sense of personalisation, Samsung has also designed dedicated golf-themed watch faces to the watch. Apart from the golf-related features, the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic Golf Edition maintains all the specifications of the standard version. It also offers all of the same health and fitness tracking features as the standard Galaxy Watch 6 Classic. This includes heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, electrocardiogram monitoring and more. Galaxy Watch 6 Classic Golf Edition is listed at 559,000KRW, which roughly converts to Rs 36,000.

The Golf edition is also available in two sizes- 47mm and 43mm. It runs Wear OS powered by Samsung and includes the same set of sensors as we see in the regular models. These are: Accelerometer, Barometer, Bioelectrical Impedance Analysis Sensor, Electrical Heart Sensor, Gyro Sensor, Geomagnetic Sensor, Hall Sensor, Infrared Temperature Sensor, Light Sensor, and Optical Heart Rate Sensor.

Samsung launched the Watch 6 series at Galaxy Unpacked event 2023. The watch was accompanied by several other products including brand new foldable phones and new tablet series.

