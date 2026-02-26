Samsung has launched the Galaxy S26 Ultra, the top-end model in its latest flagship series that takes on the Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max. Unlike its predecessor, the Galaxy S26 ultra measures just 7.9 mm thick – Samsung claims that it is the slimmest Ultra device the company has ever produced. The phone runs on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Mobile Platform (custom-tuned for Galaxy), which Samsung claims delivers the highest performance in its lineup to date. It supports Super Fast Charging 3.0, reaching up to 75% battery in 30 minutes.

Samsung is yet to reveal the prices in India, though.

#GalaxyS26 Series is here. Samsung’s third-generation AI phone combines powerful performance, best-in-class camera, and #GalaxyAI to make your everyday feel easier and effortless.https://t.co/WOXJN95vxn — Samsung Mobile (@SamsungMobile) February 25, 2026

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra: What is on offer this year?

A major new upgrade coming to the Ultra variant is what Samsung calls the world’s first built-in Privacy Display on a smartphone. The 6.9-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X 120Hz display uses a combination of hardware and software to restrict viewing angles in public places, such as public transport, cafes, or offices, while keeping the screen fully visible to the person holding the device. It is designed to prevent shoulder surfing without requiring additional accessories or significantly darkening the display.

The Galaxy S26 Ultra retains its quad-camera setup as a key strength. The main sensor is a 200MP wide camera capable of 2x optical-quality zoom, complemented by a 50MP ultra-wide lens. On the telephoto side, it features a 50MP sensor offering 5x optical zoom (with 10x optical-quality zoom) and a 10MP telephoto providing 3x optical zoom. A 12MP front camera handles selfies and video calls. Samsung has introduced enhancements such as improved Nightography Video for better low-light recording and an upgraded Super Steady mode that includes a horizontal lock option, aiming to produce clearer and more stable footage in challenging conditions like dim environments or fast movement.

Battery capacity remains unchanged at 5,000mAh compared to the previous model. However, wired charging speed has been increased to 60W, with Samsung stating the phone can reach up to 75% charge in approximately 30 minutes when using a compatible adapter. The device continues to support wireless charging as well as Wireless PowerShare for reverse charging other devices. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 7, Wi-Fi Direct, and Bluetooth 6.0, while the phone maintains its IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

The Galaxy S26 Ultra will be offered in three storage and RAM configurations: 16GB RAM paired with 1TB storage, 12GB RAM with 512GB storage, and 12GB RAM with 256GB storage.

Camera upgrades include wider apertures on the main sensors for better low-light performance, improved Nightography Video for clearer footage in dim environments, and a refined Super Steady mode for smoother handheld video recording. The AI image signal processor has been enhanced for the front camera as well, aiming to produce more natural skin tones and detail in mixed or challenging lighting. The S26 Ultra is also the first Galaxy phone to support the Advanced Professional Video (APV) codec for more efficient high-quality video compression.

Galaxy S26 Ultra AI features and security

On the AI front, the device introduces Now Nudge for context-aware, non-intrusive suggestions, an upgraded Bixby that understands natural language commands more flexibly, and expanded real-time tools including Now Brief and an improved Circle to Search. It integrates more deeply with third-party agents such as Google Gemini and Perplexity. Security features include Private Album for sensitive photos, Knox Matrix protection, seven years of OS upgrades, and seven years of security patches.

The Galaxy S26 Ultra shares the same colour lineup as the rest of the series, i.e., Cobalt Violet, White, Black, and Sky Blue.

Samsung positions the S26 Ultra as the foundation for more “agentic” AI experiences on mobile, where the phone handles background tasks autonomously while users interact more naturally with the device.