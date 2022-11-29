Samsung is making an app to help consumers fix their devices on their own, says report

After launching a self-repair program for Galaxy users, Samsung is now said to be working on a self-repair app to assist customers wanting to fix their own Samsung devices. The company has reportedly filed a new trademark application at the US Patent and Trademark Office for a mobile app called “Self Repair Assistant” that has a logo icon with a wrench and gear in it.

According to a SamMobile, Samsung has submitted a trademark application for the app which describes it as a “computer application software for mobile phones self-installation and self-maintenance of smartwatches, tablets, mobile phones, and earbuds.” Going by the application, it seems that the app may offer consultancy and information services relating to self-installation and self-repair of various mobile devices from Samsung. The application is currently under examination.

The news comes after Samsung announced its collaboration with iFixit to offer a self-repair program for Galaxy users. Under the program, Samsung offers device parts, fixing guides and easy to repair tools to customers who want to repair their own Galaxy devices. The program currently is live in only the US and offers support for select Galaxy devices including the Samsung S21, S21 Plus, S21 Ultra, S20, S20 Plus, S20 Ultra, and Tab S7 Plus.

Tech companies are lately focussing on building on their self-repair capabilities for their devices. Major companies like Apple, Microsoft and Google have also recently made similar announcements for their products. Apple this year announced its DIY repair service in the US aiding owners of iPhone 12, iPhone 13, and third-generation iPhone SE to fix their iPhones. It announced the Self repair service last year saying that it plans to sell over 200 individual parts and tools to users. It expanded the self service repair to MacBooks this year.

Google also announced its collaboration with iFixit this year to offer repair kits for its Pixel series. The company will offer repair parts for all Pixel phones launched in 2017 along with a step-by-step repair guide from iFixit to carefully dissemble and assemble the phone. Microsoft has announced that it’s working with a “major US retailer” to build out its authorized repair network which will become available in early 2023.

