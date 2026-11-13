Samsung’s highly anticipated smart eyewear is now officially confirmed for a December 10 release date. Developed in partnership with Google and styled by fashion heavyweights Gentle Monster and Warby Parker, the Eyewear devices mark Samsung’s entry into the smart wearable segment – a place where a lot of tech brands are interested to give competition to the Meta Smart Glasses.

In fact, Samsung has already begun pre-orders ahead of the holiday shopping rush. The prices for both the products are out and it seems that Samsung is aiming to take on the Ray-Ban Meta Gen 3 glasses.

Samsung Intelligent Eyewear: What it brings to the table?

Samsung’s Intelligent Eyewear is essentially an audio and camera-first wearable designed to bring Google’s Gemini AI directly into your line of sight without putting a screen in front of your eyes. Instead of an augmented reality (AR) headset with floating digital displays, these are lightweight, standard-looking frames. They weigh roughly 41 grams despite being loaded with tech.

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Visual and Audio Hardware: A 12-megapixel HDR camera captures photos and 3K video while feeding visual context to Gemini. Meanwhile, two open-ear speakers and a four-microphone array handle calls, music, and AI voice interactions without blocking out ambient sound.

Hands-Free AI Assistance: Because Gemini is built in, wearers can ask questions about landmarks or objects they are looking at, translate restaurant menus on the fly, get turn-by-turn walking directions via Google Maps, or snap a photo of a meeting whiteboard and have the AI summarise the notes directly into Samsung Notes.

All-Day Battery and Split Computing: Powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon AR1 Gen 1 chip, the glasses offer up to nine hours of battery life on a single charge—and up to 72 hours using the included charging case. To keep the frames slim and cool, the glasses rely on “split computing,” offloading heavier processing tasks to a paired smartphone.

Privacy Safeguards: An external LED lights up whenever the camera is recording, and the camera automatically disables itself if that light is covered. Additionally, the system automatically redacts bystanders’ faces before Gemini processes visual queries, and visual data is excluded from AI model training or ad targeting.

Samsung Eyewear: Who should consider buying it?

1. The style-conscious everyday wearer – Gentle Monster (offering 16 variations across six bold, avant-garde frame styles) and Warby Parker (offering 14 variations across three classic optical and sunglass silhouettes). You wear tech without giving up on style.

2. Travellers and Commuters – Real-time menu translation, landmark identification, and audio-guided Google Maps navigation allow travellers to keep their phones in their pockets and their eyes on their surroundings.

3. Professionals – Whether cycling, carrying groceries, or moving between meetings, the eyewear acts as an intelligent filter. It automatically groups, prioritises, and reads important notifications aloud, lets users reply by voice, and turns physical visual information (like whiteboards or documents) into organised digital notes.

At launch, the eyewear is compatible with recent Samsung Galaxy models (One UI 9.0+), Google Pixel 7 and newer (Android 17+), and iPhone 13 and newer (iOS 26.6+).

Pricing and availability

Samsung’s Intelligent Eyewear hits retail shelves and online stores on December 10, 2026, though regional availability is initially limited:

Warby Parker Intelligent Eyewear: Starts at $395 and will launch exclusively in the United States via Warby Parker’s retail stores and website.

Gentle Monster Intelligent Eyewear: Ranges from $449 to $489 depending on the model, launching in both the United States and South Korea.