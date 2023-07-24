scorecardresearch
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, Z Flip 5 set to launch on July 26 in Seoul, here’s how to watch the Unpacked event online

Samsung is expected to unveil a number of new features and improvements for its foldable smartphones at the Galaxy Unpacked event.

Written by Priya Pathak
Samsung is also expected to announce new pricing for its foldable smartphones at the event.

Samsung is set to launch its next generation of foldable smartphones, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5, on July 26. The event will be held in Seoul, South Korea, and will also be livestreamed online like all other Unpacked events that have happened so far.

The Galaxy Z Fold 5 is expected to be a successor to the Galaxy Z Fold 4 which was announced last year. It is expected to have a 7.6-inch foldable display and a 6.1-inch cover display. The phone is also expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor.

The Galaxy Z Flip 5 is expected to be a successor to the Galaxy Z Flip 4, which was also released last year. It is expected to have a 6.7-inch foldable display and a 2.1-inch cover display. The phone is also expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor and have a 50-megapixel primary camera.

Also Read

ALSO READ l Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, Flip 5 prices leaked ahead of Unpacked Seoul launch on July 26: Details

Samsung is expected to unveil a number of new features and improvements for its foldable smartphones at the upcoming Unpacked event. These features could include a more durable and water-resistant design, a longer-lasting battery, a faster processor, new software gimmicks and improved cameras.

Samsung is also expected to announce new pricing for its foldable smartphones at the event. In addition to the new foldable smartphones, Samsung is also expected to announce the Galaxy Tab S9 and Galaxy Watch 6 series at the event.

How to watch the event online: The Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 launch event will be livestreamed online on Samsung’s website. The event starts at 4:30PM IST.  To watch the event online, you can visit Samsung.com, Samsung Newsroom, and Samsung’s YouTube channel. The event will also available for viewing across Samsung’s social media accounts on Facebook and Twitter.

More Stories on
Samsung
technology news

First published on: 24-07-2023 at 10:15 IST

