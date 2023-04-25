Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, Z Flip 5 may launch sooner than expected; everything we know so far

Samsung is expected to launch a slew of new devices this year, including the Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5, Galaxy Tab S9 series, Galaxy Watch 6, and new earbuds. The company has been tight-lipped about the release dates of these devices, but rumours suggest that they could be unveiled in a Galaxy Unpacked event in the final week of July. This would be earlier than previous years, where the event was held in August.

The Galaxy Z Fold 5 and the Galaxy Z Flip 5 are two of the most anticipated devices from Samsung this year. The Galaxy Z Fold 5 is expected to feature a larger 7.6-inch internal display and a 6.2-inch external display. It is also rumoured to come with an improved hinge mechanism that will make the device more durable. The Galaxy Z Flip 5, on the other hand, is expected to come with a 3.4-inch cover display and a water-drop hinge.

In addition to the foldable phones, Samsung is also expected to launch the Galaxy Tab S9 series. The new series is said to have three tabs Galaxy S9, S9 Plus and S9 Ultra. Going by the past rumours, S9 Ultra could feature a notched display while the base S9 may sport punch hole in the bezel. The series is expected to come with IP67 rating and most likely be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2.

The Galaxy Watch 6 is another device that is expected to be unveiled at the event. The new smartwatch is rumoured to come with a curved glass display and sell in two sizes. The 40mm Galaxy Watch 6 is said to come equipped with a 300mAh battery, while the 44mm model may have a 425mAh battery inside.

Finally, Samsung is also expected to launch new earbuds—Galaxy Buds 3– that will compete with the likes of Apple’s AirPods. The new earbuds are rumoured to come with improved active noise cancellation and longer battery life.