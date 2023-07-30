Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 versus Galaxy Z Fold 4: Every difference that you wanted to know

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 has officially arrived with a brand-new hinge and gapless design that makes everything feel a bit more polished than before. It’s probably the first big change you’re likely to notice since the very origin of these folding devices, even if the rest of it is déjà vu, mostly. And you’re going to feel the difference too. So, don’t let the specs cloud your mind.

The Fold 5 is more of the same (as the Fold 4), but it is better, much better at least that is what we can say after spending some hands-on time with it. Be sure to read our first impressions for all the deets on Samsung’s latest foldables, including the Galaxy Z Flip 5. A more step-by-step comparison of specs and features between the Fold 5 and Fold 4 awaits you, down below, so let’s get started without further ado.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Fold 4 compared

Hinge design: The Fold 5’s updated hinge mechanism folds the screen internally in the shape of a tear-drop by using a dual rail structure. This makes it fold completely flat without any gap. Samsung says, it also makes the Fold 5 sturdier and more durable than the Fold 4. Aside from enabling a gapless design, the new hinge allows for an even sleeker chassis. The Fold 5 is 6.1mm when unfolded (versus 6.3mm in the Fold 4) and 13.4mm when folded (versus 14.2mm in Fold 4). It also weighs 10g less than the Fold 4, due to the same reason.

Build materials: The Fold 5’s rear and spine housing the hinge are made of Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2. The Fold 4 was made of Corning Gorilla Glass Victus Plus. The sides are still made of Armour Aluminum and you get IPX8 water resistance.

Display(s): The Fold 5’s inner screen is a 7.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X with a 2176 x 1812p resolution and up to 120Hz refresh rate (can go as low as 1Hz), same as the Fold 4 but Samsung says it is equipped with a shock dispersion layer and it can peak 1,750nits (the Fold 4 could do only 1,000nits). The outer/cover screen remains unchanged at 6.2-inch Dynamic AMOLED with 2316 x 904p resolution and up to 120Hz refresh rate (can go as low as 48Hz).

Processor: Powering the Fold 5 is Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy and just like the Galaxy S23 phones, gaming appears to be a big focus here as well and just so it’s up to the task, Samsung has put a larger vapour cooling chamber (relative to the Fold 4) for ensuring sustained performance. The Fold 4 came with the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1.

Cameras: The Fold 5 has a trio of sensors on the back including a 50MP main, 12MP ultrawide, and another 10MP telephoto. The folding display has a 4MP camera below the screen while the cover screen on the front has another 10MP shooter. The setup seems identical to the one on the Fold 4.

Battery: The Fold 5 has the same 4,400mAh battery as the Fold 4 and also supports the same 25W wired and 15W wireless charging.

Fold 5 India prices: The Fold 5 will come in three memory options: 12GB/256G for Rs 1,54,999, 12GB/512GB for Rs 1,64,999 and 12GB/1TB for Rs 1,84,999. This is same as what the Fold 4 cost at launch.

Follow FE Tech Bytes on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook