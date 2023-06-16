Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 leak gives first look at “gapless” design ahead of July Unpacked launch

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 is launching earlier than expected. The foldable is all set to break cover, this year straight from Korea, in late July. Needless to say, leaks have started to creep in. One recent one gives us a first look at Samsung’s purported “gapless” hinge design for the Fold 5 ahead of the Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event. Obviously, it corroborates past rumours which have long suggested Samsung is finally updating the folding mechanism after years of sticking to a more or less similar look and feel.

Buzz has it that the Fold 5 is set to get a major update and the latest leak gives us quite an unfiltered look at it. An official-looking promotional render of the alleged Galaxy Z Fold 5 (via MySmartPrice) shows Samsung’s upcoming high-end flagship book-style foldable in almost full glory, both folded and unfolded. In folded state, one can clearly see that the foldable closes flat, in stark contrast to how things are in the current-generation Galaxy Z Fold 4. A waterdrop-style hinge could be reason why.

Now these hinges have come to become commonplace thanks to Chinese counterparts like Oppo showing off their engineering muscle, also giving Samsung something to think about (and possible a big reason why it has finally decided to make some changes to its relatively more mass-market foldable that’s remained virtually uncontested since launch). Even the Google Pixel Fold launched with the same waterdrop-hinge mechanism so it was only about time Samsung also took the hint.

Another key aftermath of having such a hinge means that the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 could also end up with a smaller, less obvious crease at the centre of the fold. The leaked render makes this abundantly clear, too. The bezels also appear to be somewhat slimmer than the Fold 4.

The fresh leak doesn’t dabble with the specs but rumour has it that the screen size(s) should remain mostly unchanged. So, we’re basically look at a 7.6-inch inner display with QHD resolution and outer 6.2-inch 1080p panel. Under the hood, the Fold 5 is expected to come with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and 4,400mAh battery with 45W fast wired and 25W wireless charging. For photography, it is said to come with a triple camera setup with 50MP main, 12MP ultrawide, and 10MP telephoto. For selfies, it will reportedly come with two 12MP cameras.