Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5 first impressions: Sealing the deal

It took five generations, but Samsung has finally sealed the deal with its new foldable smartphones, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and the Galaxy Z Flip 5. There are other hardware improvements, but none stand to stand out as much as their brand-new Flex hinge. It’s in the name itself, but we can’t help but quip, it’s the most “flex” these devices have had since the time Samsung added IP-rating to them.

The new mechanism, which folds the screen internally in the shape of a tear-drop by using a dual rail structure, makes both the Fold 5 and Flip 5 fold completely flat without any gap. This is the first major update to the hinge that you will be able to actually “see” for yourself since the very origin of these devices and even though Chinese competitors beat Samsung to it in terms of bringing it to market first, the South Korean giant’s might and scale, and especially its expertise in software, make the Fold 5 and Flip 5 easily the most exciting new gadgets in town, one that hold potential to flip the script and push for even greater mass adoption of foldables than ever before.

The Fold 5 and Flip 5 are sleeker due to the updated hinge design.

But it will happen when it will happen. At the time of writing, it’s fair to say that Samsung has ironed out another chink in its armour and credit where it’s due: we quite like how it continues to strive for perfection in these devices year-on-year in some or the other way. The pace could be a bit better, it’s Samsung for crying out loud and expectations are always high, but we digress. For now, let’s take a step back and revel in the glory of what might just be the most important chapter in foldable history (and for more granular analysis, be sure to watch this space for our full review coming soon).

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 first look

The benefits of Samsung’s updated hinge are two-fold. Aside from enabling a gapless design, it allows for an even sleeker chassis. This is more obvious on the book-style Fold 5. The cutdown in overall dimensions is impressive. The fifth-gen model measures 6.1mm when unfolded (versus 6.3mm in the Fold 4) and 13.4mm when folded (versus 14.2mm in Fold 4). The weight is also getting a reduction with the Fold 5 weighing 10g less than the Fold 4.

Numbers tell only half the story. The Fold 5 looks like a Galaxy S23 that folds and so, the styling is such that it has a commanding presence in your hands both in how it looks and how it feels. The sides are flat and shiny. The back, too, is flat. The camera housing sticks out a bit, though. But all in all, the Fold 5 is the most ergonomic Fold that Samsung has ever made. Both folded and unfolded, it feels nicer to hold, lug around, and use.

The rear is made of Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2. The spine which holds the hinge, too, uses the same glass material. The outer frame is made of Armour Aluminum. It is IPX8 rated, so it’s still not beach-ready, but you can take it to the swimming pool.

You get Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy and vapour chamber cooling.

The inner screen is a 7.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X with a 2176 x 1812p resolution and up to 120Hz refresh rate (can go as low as 1Hz), same as the Fold 4 but Samsung says it is equipped with a shock dispersion layer and can –now—peak 1,750nits (same as the S23). Vision booster is available for optimisation under different scenarios particularly in harsh sunny outdoors to give you seemingly better visibility. The outer/cover screen remains unchanged, too, largely— 6.2-inch Dynamic AMOLED with 2316 x 904p resolution and up to 120Hz refresh rate (can go as low as 48Hz).

Powering the Fold 5 is Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 “for Galaxy”. Just like the S23 phones, gaming appears to be a big focus on the Fold 5 as well and just so it is up to the task, Samsung has also put a large(er) vapour cooling chamber inside it for ensuring sustained performance. We tried a few high-end games on it and were surprised by how well it was able to handle them, very cool and very efficient, but of course more hands-on time is needed for a detailed analysis. The Fold 5 will come with 12GB of RAM by default and up to 1TB of storage. Battery capacity remains unchanged from the Fold 4, so do the charging speeds— 4,400mAh with 25W wired and 15W wireless.

Running the show is One UI 5.1.1 based on Android 13. A couple of more new features have been added on top of what is already a very “compelling” software experience. Say for instance, the taskbar can now hold up to 4 recent apps for quick and seamless access. You can also use two-handed drag and drop to easily move an image between Samsung’s own gallery and notes app.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 first look

The Flip 5 is wee more pocketable due to the new hinge design, but it’s also getting a sizeable cover screen overhaul. It is 3.4-inch and so you will be able to do more on it, as opposed to the Flip 4’s measly 1.9-inch setup. The cover screen here is still meant for quick notification access but it’s nicer to see everything is a bit bigger without straining your eyes. The same applies to taking photos using it as a viewfinder. Full QWERTY support means responses to texts can be more intentional and elaborate. Samsung Wallet, too, has been integrated into it so you will be able to make payments on-the-go.

The Flip 5’s cover screen is 3.4-inch up from 1.9-inch in Fold 4.

The main folding display is mostly same as the Flip 4’s, a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X with 2640 x 1080p resolution and up to 120Hz refresh rate (can go as low as 1Hz), but brightness has been bumped up to 1,750nits, same as the Fold 5. You get the same Qualcomm flagship chip and a choice of 8GB/256GB and 8GB/512GB configurations. The Flip 5 runs the same software as the Fold 5 and will also get 4 major OS and up to 5 years of security updates. Battery capacity is 3,700mAh and you can fast charge it at up to 20W wired and 15W wirelessly.

Camera-wise, not a lot has changed in either of the two phones, though an updated ISP (short for image processing unit) should entail faster and improved processing— but we’ll see. The Fold 5 has a trio of sensors on the back: a 50MP main, 12MP ultrawide, and another 10MP telephoto. The folding display has a 4MP camera below the screen while the cover screen on the front has another 10MP shooter. As for the Flip 5, you get a 12MP+12MP rear camera setup here and a 10MP camera for selfies.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5 prices, availability

The Fold 5 and Flip 5 might just be the most important chapter in foldable history.

We’re yet to get information on India pricing and availability but it shouldn’t be long before Samsung makes this announcement public. We will update this copy as soon as that information is available.

The Flip 5 will come in a choice of four colours including Mint, Graphite, Cream, and Lavender. The Fold 5 will come in Icy Blue, Phantom Black, and Cream.