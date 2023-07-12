Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, Flip 5 prices leaked ahead of Unpacked Seoul launch on July 26: Details

Samsung is set to launch its next generation of foldable smartphones, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5, on July 26. We have already seen the specs and design for the two devices, courtesy multiple leaks. Now ahead of the launch, the prices of the two phones have been tipped.

According to a report by Dealabs, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 could be priced at EUR 1,199 for the 256GB storage variant. The 512GB storage variant is expected to be priced at EUR 1,339. The model will reportedly be offered in Cream, Graphite, Lavender, and Water Green colour options.

The Galaxy Z Flip 5, on the other hand, is tipped to be priced at 1,899 EUR for 256 GB. The 512 GB model is priced at 2,039 EUR while the 1 TB is expected to cost 2,279 EUR.

Both devices are expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC and feature a 120Hz AMOLED display. The Galaxy Z Fold 5 is expected to have a 7.6-inch internal display and a 6.1-inch cover display, while the Galaxy Z Flip 5 is expected to have a 6.7-inch internal display.

Other rumoured features for the two devices include a 10MP front-facing camera, a 12MP + 12MP rear camera for Flip 5 while a 50MP primary camera in Fold 5. The Z Fold 5 is expected to come with a 4,400mAh battery, and support for 25W fast charging. On other hand, the Z Flip 5 is expected to come with 3700mAh with 25w fast charging support.

Samsung has not yet officially confirmed the prices of the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5. The new phone will succeed the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 that were launched in August 2022, and were priced at $1,799 and $999, respectively. It is likely that the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 will be priced similarly.

