Samsung has launched the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 in India. The devices were launched globally at Samsung Unpacked in Seoul and as per tradition, the company has announced their India prices and availability details, just a few hours later. The Fold 5 will start at Rs 1,54,999 and the Flip 5 at Rs 99,999. You will be able to pre-book them starting today, July 27 itself through August 17.

The Fold 5 will come in three memory options: 12GB/256G for Rs 1,54,999, 12GB/512GB for Rs 1,64,999 and 12GB/1TB for Rs 1,84,999. The first two will come in Icy Blue, Cream, and Phantom Black colourways, while the last one will come in sole Icy Blue. Samsung will also offer an online-exclusive Platinum version for those buying from its online store.

The Flip 5 will come in two memory options, 8GB/256G for Rs 99,999 and 8GB/512GB for Rs 1,09,999, and a choice of Mint, Cream, Graphite, and Lavender. Samsung will offer online-exclusive Gray, Green, and Blue versions for those buying from its online store.

Pre-booking customers will be eligible for benefits worth up to Rs 23,000 on the Fold 5 including a Rs 8,000 cashback with select bank cards and an additional Rs 5,000 upgrade bonus and up to Rs 20,000 on the Flip 5 including Rs 12,000 upgrade and Rs 8,000 bank cashback. The Fold 5 and Flip 5 will be available across all leading online and offline retail stores.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 full specs, top features

The Fold 5 is essentially last year’s Fold 4 with an updated hinge and renewed focus on gaming and AI chops thanks in part to Qualcomm’s “Galaxy-exclusive” Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor. Samsung’s new Flex hinge folds the screen internally into a tear-drop and so, finally, the Fold is getting a “gapless” design. The update makes it relatively more compact, too. It is 6.1mm when unfolded and 13.4mm when folded. It weighs 253g, about 10g less than the Fold 4. Samsung says the new hinge also makes the Fold 5 more durable and sturdier than the outgoing model.

The build materials have been refreshed to include stronger Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 on the back including on the spine housing for the hinge. The frame is made of Armour Aluminum. The Fold 5 is IPX8 rated, like the Fold 4. Another big update from a designing point of view revolves around Samsung’s big sustainability push as it works to reach zero carbon emissions by the end of 2030 for its Device eXperience Division. The Fold 5 to that effect uses “a wider variety of recycled materials” than the Fold 4 including pre-consumer recycled glass and aluminum and post-consumer recycled plastics, sourced from discarded fishing nets, water barrels and PET bottles (the Flip 5 is built with same focus). The packaging box paper, too, is made using 100 percent recycled material, Samsung says.

Both Fold 5 and Flip 5 have a new Flex hinge which entails a gapless design.

Spec-wise, the Fold 5 has a 7.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with 2176x1812p resolution and up to 120Hz refresh rate. The “Infinity Flex” display can peak 1,750nits and supports HDR10+ content. The cover screen on the outside is a 6.2-inch, again Dynamic AMOLED 2X, with 2316x904p resolution and up to 12oHz refresh rate. The foldable ships with 12GB of RAM by default and it is powered by a 4,400mAh battery with 25W fast wired and 15W wireless charging baked in. Running the show is Samsung’s One UI 5.1.1 with Android 13 with a guarantee of 4 major OS and up to 5 years of security updates.

The Fold 5 has a total of five cameras: 50MP+12MP+10MP on the back, 10MP on the front, and 4MP on the folding screen stationed below it.

Rounding off the package are dual speakers, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3 and 5G.

Samsung Galaxy Z FLIP 5 full specs, top features

With the Flip 5, you not only get Samsung’s new Flex hinge and gapless design, but also a bigger cover screen or “Flex Window” which is 3.4-inch (up from the Flip 4’s 1.9-inch). It is Super AMOLED and comes with a resolution of 720p and 60Hz refresh rate. It has the same Qualcomm chip and One UI software as the Fold 5 and up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Battery capacity is 3,700mAh and it can fast charge at up to 25W wired and 15W wirelessly.

The Flip 5 has a 6.7-inch 1080p Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with up to 120Hz refresh rate and 1,750nits peak brightness. It has dual cameras on the rear which is a combination of two 12MP shooters. Plus, there’s another 10MP camera on the front. It is IPX8 rated and supports 5G, Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3.