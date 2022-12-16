Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Flip 4, Galaxy S22, other Samsung smartphones selling with big discount in India: Details

The holiday season is here, and Samsung is all set for it. The company is currently offering huge discounts on several products. The sale which has been named, Samsung Big Holiday Sale, is offering massive discounts on smartphones.

Samsung has listed all the offers on its official website, customers can avail of these offers on both online and offline retail stores including Samsung.com, Amazon, Flipkart and other select retail stores.

Samsung’s Holiday Sale will be live until December 25.

Speaking of discounts, the company has announced up to 40 percent off on its foldable flagships – Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Galaxy Z Fold 4.

Galaxy Z Fold 4, originally priced at Rs 1,54,999 after the deal, will be available for Rs 1,46,999 inclusive of Rs 8,000 cashback or Rs 8,000 upgrade bonus during the festive sale.

Apart from this, buyers can also purchase Galaxy Watch4 Class BT 46mm which is worth Rs 34,999 for just Rs 2,999.

Meanwhile, Galaxy Z Flip 4, which was originally priced at Rs 89,999, will be now available for Rs 82,999. Alongside this, customers will also be able to buy the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic 46mm priced at just Rs 2,999.

Other than these two offers, customers can also avail of several benefits on Galaxy S22 series, Galaxy S21 FE, Galaxy S20 FE, Galaxy Z Fold3 and Galaxy Z Flip3.

Here are all the deals the above-mentioned smartphones are having:

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: The smartphone with the new offer can now be owned for Rs 32,999.

Samsung S22 series: The company is offering Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra which was originally priced at Rs 1,09,999 and is now priced at Rs 1,02,999. Alongside, buyers can also purchase the Galaxy Watch 4 BT 44mm variant which is priced at Rs 2,999.

While the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus model is priced at Rs 59,999 which was originally priced at Rs 84,999. Lastly, the Galaxy S22 smartphone now comes with a price tag of Rs 54,999 whereas it was previously priced at RS 72,999.

All users can also purchase the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 earbuds for just Rs 2,999.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3: Samsung is offering up to Rs 20,000 discount on last year’s Fold 3 and Flip models. Upon purchasing any of the smartphones, customers can also buy the Galaxy Watch4 BT 44mm for just Rs 2,999.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE: This smartphone is being offered by the company for Rs 39,000.

Consumers will be able to avail themselves of an additional 10% cashback across products, over and above all the offers with the help of the all-new Samsung Axis Bank Credit Card.

