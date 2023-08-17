scorecardresearch
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 versus Xiaomi Mix Fold 3: Flagship foldables battle it out

Written by FE Tech Desk
Updated:
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 on the left, Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 on the right

Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 5 may be most sought after foldable in town but Xiaomi’s new Mix Fold 3 is as interesting, if not more. Xiaomi is, once again, touting the all-round slimness of its foldable and paper-specs do seem to support this claim strongly. Despite its relatively compact chassis, the Mix Fold 3 packs top-shelf hardware including Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and a periscope-style telephoto.

The Mix Fold 3 is highly unlikely to launch anywhere outside of China but if it were, there’s very little doubt that it would have stood neck-and-neck with the Fold 5, even given it a run for its money. Here’s how the two foldables stack up against each other.

Displays: The Fold 5 has a 7.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with 2176x1812p resolution and up to 120Hz refresh rate with native support for HDR10+ playback. The cover screen on the outside is a 6.2-inch, again Dynamic AMOLED 2X, with 2316x904p resolution and up to 12oHz refresh rate. The Mix Fold 3 has an 8.03-inch LTPO E6 OLED display with 2160x1960p resolution and up to 120Hz refresh rate with native support for HDR10+ and Dolby Vision playback. The cover screen on the outside is a 6.56-inch LTPO OLED with 2520x1080p resolution and up to 12oHz refresh rate.

Also Read | OnePlus Ace 2 Pro versus Redmi K60 Ultra: Every difference that you wanted to know

Processor: Both phones are powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. Samsung uses a custom version of it with Galaxy branding giving the Fold 5 first dibs at bit more power and optimisation, especially on the graphics front. The Mix Fold 3 comes with up to 16GB RAM and 1TB storage. The Fold 5 tops out at 12GB/1TB.

Cameras: The Fold 5 has a total of five cameras: 50MP+12MP+10MP on the back, 10MP on the front, and 4MP on the folding screen stationed below it. The Mix Fold 3 has a total of six cameras: 50MP+12MP+10MP+10MP on the back, 20MP on the front, and another 20MP on the folding screen.

Battery, charging: The Mix Fold 3 has a 4,800mAh battery and supports 67W wired and 50W wireless charging. The Fold 5 has a 4,400mAh battery with 25W fast wired and 15W wireless charging baked in.

Prices, availability: The Fold 5 comes in three memory options: 12GB/256G for Rs 1,54,999, 12GB/512GB for Rs 1,64,999 and 12GB/1TB for Rs 1,84,999. The Mix Fold 3 comes in three memory options: 12GB/256G for CNY 8999 (roughly Rs 1,02,350), 16GB/512GB for CNY 9999 (roughly Rs 1,14,852) and 16GB/1TB for CNY 10,999 (roughly Rs 1,25,101). The Mix Fold 3 isn’t launching outside of China.

First published on: 17-08-2023 at 13:58 IST

