Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 5 are officially available for buying in India starting today, August 18 2023. You will be able to get them across retail outlets as well as through Samsung.com, Amazon and Flipkart. Prices start at Rs 99,999 for the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Rs 1,54,999 for the Galaxy Z Fold 5.

Pre-bookings for the two foldables kicked-off from July 27 and Samsung says the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 together generated more than 100,000 pre-bookings in India in the first 28 hours itself. Samsung is eying 50 percent market share in the super-premium segment with these devices in the country and so those numbers are surely looking positive.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5, Galaxy Z Fold 5 India prices

The Galaxy Z Fold 5 comes in three memory variants: 12GB/256GB for Rs 1,54,999, 12GB/512GB for Rs 1,64,999 and 12GB/1TB for Rs 1,84,999. The Galaxy Z Flip 5 on the other hand comes in a choice of either 8GB/256GB for Rs 99,999 or 8GB/512GB for Rs 1,09,999.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5, Galaxy Z Fold 5 full specs, features

The Galaxy Z Fold 5 has a 7.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with 2176x1812p resolution and up to 120Hz refresh rate on the inside. The “Infinity Flex” display as it’s called can peak 1,750nits and supports HDR10+ content. The cover screen on the outside is a 6.2-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X with 2316x904p resolution and up to 12oHz refresh rate. It has a total of five cameras: 50MP+12MP+10MP on the back, 10MP on the front, and 4MP on the folding screen. Rounding off the package is a 4,400mAh battery with 25W fast wired and 15W wireless charging.

The Galaxy Z Flip 5 has a 6.7-inch 1080p Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with up to 120Hz refresh rate and 1,750nits peak brightness on the inside and a 3.4-inch Super AMOLED cover screen with a resolution of 720p and 60Hz refresh rate. It has two 12-megapixel cameras on the rear and another 10-megapixel camera on the front. Rounding off the package is a 3,700mAh and it can fast charge at up to 25W wired and 15W wirelessly.

Both the Fold 5 and Flip 5 are powered by Qualcomm’s “Galaxy-exclusive” Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor and run Samsung’s One UI 5.1.1 software with Android 13 with a guarantee of 4 major OS and up to 5 years of security updates.

Build-wise, they use Corning’s Gorilla Glass Victus 2. Both Fold 5 and Flip 5 are IPX8 rated.

Samsung notes that Fold 5 with 12GB/256GB and 12GB/512GB will come in Icy Blue, Cream, and Phantom Black colourways, while the 12GB/1TB model will come in sole Icy Blue. The Flip 5 will come in a choice of Mint, Cream, Graphite, and Lavender.

