Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5, Fold 5 set to debut today at Galaxy Unpacked event: Watch LIVE launch here [Video]

Galaxy Unpacked event can be viewed on Samsung India Newsroom, Samsung India’s official website and Samsung India’s Facebook page.

Written by Priya Pathak
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5, Fold 5 set to debut today at Galaxy Unpacked event: Watch LIVE launch here [Video]
Samsung is also expected to announce Galaxy Tab S9 and Galaxy Watch 6 series at the event.

Samsung is set to launch its latest foldable smartphones, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Fold 5, today at its Galaxy Unpacked event. The event will be held in Seoul at 4:30PM IST.

The new devices are expected to be thinner and lighter than their predecessors, and feature improved durability and performance.

The ongoing rumours suggest that the Galaxy Z Flip 5 will be a clamshell foldable phone with a 6.7-inch AMOLED display when unfolded. It is said to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor and feature a 50MP primary camera. The teaser video from Samsung hints that the smartphone may come in three colours: cream, lavender and mint.

Also Read

ALSO READ l Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5, Fold 5 India prices leak ahead of Galaxy Unpacked event  

The Galaxy Z Fold 5 on the other hand will be a larger foldable phone with a 7.6-inch AMOLED display when unfolded. It is also said to come with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor inside. Alongside the foldable phones, Samsung is also expected to announce Galaxy Tab S9 and Galaxy Watch 6 series at the event.

The Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Fold 5 are expected to be available for pre-order starting today, and to go on sale in August. The starting price for the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 is expected to be Rs 95,000, while the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 is expected to start at Rs 1,43,500.  

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5, Z Fold 5: Watch LIVE launch

The new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Z Fold 5 will be launched today at 4:30 PM (IST) in the afternoon. One can watch the live stream of its launch event by clicking on the above-embedded link. The event can also be viewed on Samsung India Newsroom, Samsung India’s official website and Samsung India’s Facebook page.

First published on: 26-07-2023 at 10:34 IST

