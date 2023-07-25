Samsung Galaxy z Flip 5, Fold 5 Indian prices leak ahead of Galaxy Unpacked event

Galaxy Unpacked event: We are only a day away from the launch of two most highly anticipated phones of the year- the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5. Samsung is set to unwrap the two foldable phones along with couple of other devices at Galaxy Unpacked event scheduled for July 26 in Seoul, South Korea.

We have seen multitudes of leaks and rumours related to the upcoming foldable phones but the latest one hints at the pricing of the phones. Tipster Paras Guglani has predicted the prices of the phones.

According to the tipster, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 could have a starting price of Rs 95,000, while the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 is expected to start at Rs 1,43,500. These are only speculative prices.

The Galaxy Z Fold 5 will succeed the Galaxy Z Fold 4 which was announced last year. The smartphone is said to have a 7.6-inch foldable display and a 6.1-inch cover display. Both the phones will likely be powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor.

The Galaxy Z Flip 5 is expected to be a follow-up of the Galaxy Z Flip 4, which was also released last year. Rumours suggest that the smartphone will have a 6.7-inch foldable display and a 2.1-inch cover display. The phone will likely come with a 50-megapixel primary camera. Samsung is also expected to announce the Galaxy Tab S9 and Galaxy Watch 6 series at the event.

How to watch the Galaxy Unpacked event online: The Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 launch event will be livestreamed online on Samsung’s website. The event starts at 4:30PM IST. You can watch the event on Samsung.com, Samsung Newsroom, and Samsung’s YouTube channel. The event will also available for viewing on Samsung’s social media accounts on Facebook and Twitter.

