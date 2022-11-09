Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 gets new Maison Margiela limited edition: Check details

Samsung in collaboration with Parisian Haute Couture house Maison Margiela has created Galaxy Z Flip4 Maison Margiela Edition.

The all-new exclusive Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 Maison Margiela Edition will be available in only select markets which will include China (Hong Kong), France and Korea starting from December 1′ 2022.

Following the launch, Samsung mentioned in a statement, in a state of nonconformity, the company partnered and came up with a new design for smartphones. It further added that by combining technology and haute couture the smartphone was introduced.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 Maison Margiela Edition (Photo Credit: Samsung)

As can be seen from the image attached, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 Margiela Edition comes in white colour and has a matte finish at the back. It also comes with the French couture house’s décortiqué technique, which strips back an object’s outer layers and exposes its core. The back of the device has fine, translucent lines which show the internal machinery of the phone.

As per Samsung’s blog post, this paintbrush artwork was designed using advanced 3D modelling techniques which can give an effect of a rough brush stroke.

Adding on, the smartphone also includes a mate silver white frame in order to balance out the colours.

Speaking of the working of the smartphone, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Maison Margiela Edition also comes with an all-new UX design which includes customised icons and wallpaper which create a see-through look.

On the packaging, this limited-edition smartphone comes in a box revealing the phone’s shape. It comes with two kinds of phone cases. One is Maison Margiela’s bianchetto technique. While the other one is the Maison Margiela’s iconic numeric coding ring which is an easy way to hold the smartphone.

