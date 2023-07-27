Samsung Galaxy Watch 6, Watch 6 Classic launched in India: Check prices, full specs, top features and more

Samsung has launched the Galaxy Watch 6 series in India. Soon after their global unveil at Unpacked in Seoul, the South Korean major has revealed the India price and availability details of the Galaxy Watch 6 and Galaxy Watch 6 Classic. The Watch 6 Classic price in India will start at Rs 36,999 while the Watch 6 will start at Rs 29,999. You will be able to pre-book the watches starting from today, July 27, itself.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6, Watch 6 Classic India prices, availability, launch offers

The Watch 6 will come in 40mm in Graphite and Gold and 44mm in Graphite and Silver options with and without LTE. The 40mm Bluetooth-only Watch 6 will cost Rs 29,999, while its cellular version will set you back by Rs 33,999. The 44mm Bluetooth-only Watch 6 will cost Rs 32,999, while its cellular version will set you back by Rs 36,999.

The Watch 6 Classic will come in 43mm and 47mm in Black and Silver options with and without LTE. The 43mm Bluetooth-only Watch 6 Classic will cost Rs 36,999, while its cellular version will set you back by Rs 40,999. The 47mm Bluetooth-only Watch 6 Classic will cost Rs 39,999, while its cellular version will set you back by Rs 43,999.

Pre-booking customers will be eligible for benefits worth up to Rs 10,000 including Rs 6,000 cashback with select bank cards and an additional Rs 4,000 bonus on exchange. The Watch 6 and Watch 6 Classic will be available across leading online and offline retail stores.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6, Watch 6 Classic full specs, top features

The Watch 6 Classic marks the return of the physical rotating dial. It is a follow-up to 2021’s Watch 4 Classic. The Watch 6 succeeds last year’s Watch 5. Both watches have Super AMOLED screens with a peak brightness of up to 2,000nits, always-on functionality and slim bezels. They use Sapphire Crystal Glass. Under the hood, you get Samsung’s Exynos W930 chip paired with 2GB of RAM and 8GB of storage.

Running the show is One UI 5 Watch which is based on Wear OS 14 and Samsung has confirmed these watches will support “Tap & Pay” feature so users will be able to make payment on the go right from their wrist. Google Calendar and Gmail integration are under the works and so is Audible streaming. The new watches are rated for up to 40 hours of use on single charge with always-on set to off (30 hours when enabled).

Sleep tracking is a big focus area for these watches. Samsung says the Watch 6 and Watch 6 Classic can help you understand your quality of sleep by analysing a bunch of things including total sleep time, sleep cycle, awake time, physical and mental recovery. They can also keep track of how consistent your sleep and wake times are and give you feedback and coaching with tailored instructions, tips and reminders on how to improve it.

Elsewhere, both the Watch 6 and Watch 6 Classic can track body composition in addition to supporting over 100 workout modes.