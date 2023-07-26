Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 series first impressions: A classic returns

Classics are good. Classics will never go out of fashion. Classics will always return. While almost always true in music and cinema, even clothing, sometimes the thumb rule applies to products and marketing as well. Or at least that is what you’d think from what transpired during Samsung’s Unpacked event in Seoul today.

The Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 may have been the showstopper of the gala event, but it was also the place where a classic returned, as if from nowhere. We’re of course talking about the new Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic and granted, it was no big secret with all the leaks and rumours floating around the internet, now that it is real, there’s enough reason for fans to be excited.

A little context first, before getting started seems apt. Samsung has been making “classic” branded Galaxy smartwatches for a while now, but in 2022, for some curious reason, it did not launch a Galaxy Watch 5 Classic. The model was replaced by a pro version, mostly to cash in on the Apple Watch Ultra hype-train probably. The Galaxy Watch 5 Pro was good (and Samsung isn’t discontinuing it just yet by the way) but it was no classic. The classic’s physical rotating dial is what set Samsung apart from everybody else, even Apple. It was its crown jewel— and it’s back.

The Watch 6 Classic has a physical rotating dial.

Like clockwork, the Galaxy Watch 6 series, which is the torchbearer of Samsung’s smartwatch endeavours in 2023, boots two models. The regular Galaxy Watch 6 is a follow-up to the Watch 5, a more evolutionary sort of update that allows more people to get onboard and try out latest technology at more affordable prices. It has a dial setup, too, but it is software-based and responds to touch. The Watch 6 Classic is a follow-up to 2021’s Galaxy Watch 4 Classic and gets you an actual dial around the screen that you can rotate to control it. Technically, it is the flagship model of the line-up, but aside from the nature of the dial and a few other differences here and there, the Watch 6 and Watch 6 Classic are mostly the same deal in spirit.

The idea, this year, is to offer faster processing and –hopefully—improved tracking inside a more compact and leaner chassis that is easy to lug around. The Galaxy Watch 6 will come in two sizes, 40mm and 44mm, same as the Watch 5. The Watch 6 Classic will come in 43mm and 47mm options, an inch bigger than the Watch 4 Classic (the Watch 5 Pro is 45mm). The screens themselves are Super AMOLED-type and can peak 2,000nits. They have always-on and slim bezels. Build-wise, both watches use Sapphire Crystal Glass.

Both Watch 6 and Watch 6 Classic are powered by Samsung’s Exynos W930 chip, a follow-up to the W920 seen on the Watch 5 models. This is paired with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of storage. Running the show is One UI 5 Watch which is based on Wear OS 14. WhatsApp recently got its standalone app for Wear OS and you will be able to use it on the Watch 6 and Watch 6 Classic. Google Calendar and Gmail integration are similarly under the works, Samsung says, as is Audible streaming. You will be able to get the Watch 6 and Watch 6 Classic with LTE connectivity.

Coming to the tracking bit, Samsung had already announced that the Galaxy Watch 6 series will support AFib notifications which is to say they will be able to track irregular heart rhythms. The functionality will be available in 13 markets initially where it seems to be on schedule but India isn’t on the list, so we will have to wait and watch out on that.

Anyhow, another big focus area for Samsung’s Galaxy watches is sleep tracking and the Watch 6 and Watch 6 Classic build on that and add even more ways to personalise this information. The new watches, for instance, can help you understand your quality of sleep by analysing a whole bunch of sleep score factors including total sleep time, sleep cycle, awake time, physical and mental recovery. They can keep track of how consistent your sleep and wake times are and give you feedback with individualised messages that will be co-developed with the National Sleep Foundation as well as coaching with tailored instructions, tips and reminders.

These watches will continue to measure body composition while a new personalised heart rate zone feature can suggest five optimal running intensity levels to help you set your own goals in addition to supporting over 100 workout modes.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 series price, availability

We’re yet to get information on India pricing and availability but it shouldn’t be long before Samsung makes this announcement public. We will update this copy as soon as that information is available.

The Galaxy Watch 6 44mm will come in Graphite and Silver and in 40mm in Graphite and Gold. The Galaxy Watch 6 Classic will come in Black and Silver.