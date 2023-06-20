scorecardresearch
Samsung Galaxy Watch 6, Galaxy Watch 6 Classic to reportedly cost “this” much

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 series prices have leaked ahead of potential launch in July.

Written by FE Tech Desk
Samsung Galaxy Watch 6, Galaxy Watch 6 Classic leak
Samsung Galaxy Watch 6, Galaxy Watch 6 Classic have leaked.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 series prices have leaked. The leak comes just days after the line-up’s full design and some key specs were revealed through seemingly official-looking press renders. The Watch 6 series, which is expected to spawn two models Galaxy Watch 6 and Watch 6 Classic, will reportedly be launched at Samsung Unpacked in late July alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5, and possibly the Galaxy Tab S9 tablets as well.

Per the leak (via Dealabs), the Galaxy Watch 6 will reportedly come in two sizes: 40mm and 44mm. The 40mm Galaxy Watch 6 with Bluetooth will be priced at €319.99 in France, according to the report. This roughly translates to Rs 28,700. A model with LTE will reportedly cost €369.99 (roughly Rs 33,200). The 44mm Galaxy Watch 6 with Bluetooth will reportedly be priced at €349.99 (roughly Rs 31,400) while the LTE version is said to cost €399.99 (roughly Rs 35,900).

The Galaxy Watch 6 Classic will reportedly come in 43mm and 47mm dial options. The 43mm Galaxy Watch 6 Classic with Bluetooth will be priced at €419.99 (roughly Rs 37,700), the report suggests. A model with LTE will reportedly set buyers back by €469.99 (roughly Rs 42,200). The 47mm Galaxy Watch 6 Classic with Bluetooth is said to cost €449.99 (roughly Rs 40,400) while its LTE version will reportedly be priced at €499.99 (roughly Rs 44,900).

Do note that the prices quoted are for a specific market and will vary from region to region. Even more importantly, they are unofficial so we suggest you to take all this information with a pinch of salt.

Official-looking press renders of the Galaxy Watch 6 series recently leaked (via winfuture.de) online giving us the best look yet at Samsung’s next batch of Wear OS based smartwatches. The pro version is apparently being tanked this year as Samsung seemingly returns to its roots with the classic model. The alleged Galaxy Watch 6 Classic is said to mark the return of Samsung’s hallmark rotating bezel. The classic will be joined by a standard Galaxy Watch 6. Watch this space for more updates.

First published on: 20-06-2023 at 10:14 IST

