Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, Watch 5’s Bio Active sensor highly accurate, could help reduce obesity: Study

Obesity is an emerging health crisis in India. Blame the lifestyle or the times we are living in but obesity has become a major health concern countrywide with the country seeing a significant rise in obese cases across all age groups. This has led many people to turn to smart wearables to help keep a track of their lifestyle, especially those who do fewer physical activities in their daily routine. India has a vast market of smart wearables including smartwatches from Samsung that have now been proven to offer accurate health data.

Samsung with its Galaxy Watch 4 series introduced an innovative BioActive Sensor module in 2021. This sensor uses a single unique chip combining three health sensors- an optical heart sensor, an electrode sensor, and a bioelectrical impedance analysis. Research has found that Samsung Galaxy Watch could contribute to preventing or reducing obesity in its users.

A joint research team from Louisiana State University, Pennington Biomedical Research Center and the University of Hawaii Cancer Center performed a study to assess the accuracy of body composition data gathered from smartwatches. It found that Galaxy Watch could help cut down or prevent obesity in its users.

As per the research report which was published by the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition (AJCN), Galaxy Watch devices were accurate in measuring body composition, with a precision comparable to laboratory results.

This study involved a comparison of body composition measurements taken by Galaxy Watch4 Bioelectrical Impedance Analysis sensor with a clinical measure of a dual-energy X-ray absorptiometry (DXA) scan and a duplicate laboratory-grade octapolar bioelectrical impedance analysis.

The results showed that Galaxy Watch’s BIA measurement had between a 97-98% correlation with the two reference devices on fat-free mass, fat mass, skeletal muscle mass, basal metabolic rate, and total body water.

“The study results show that data from a wearable bioimpedance device can help users monitor their body composition and improve their health by changing their diet and exercise behaviours,” says Samsung.

The study also found that Galaxy Watch can help users get a more accurate understanding of their health by accessing accurate health data and accordingly adjusting their own behaviour.

ALSO READ | Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 review: Best Android smartwatch ever

ALSO READ | Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro review: The best Android smartwatches you can buy in India today