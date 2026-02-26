Samsung is set to unveil its next flagship lineup, the Samsung Galaxy S26 series, at its upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event today. The launch is expected to introduce three models: Samsung Galaxy S26, Samsung Galaxy S26+, and Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra. Here’s how you can watch the event live and what the company is likely to announce.

How to watch the launch event live?

Samsung will livestream the Galaxy Unpacked event on its official website and YouTube channel. Viewers can tune in through Samsung Electronics’ official platforms at the scheduled time. The event will begin in the evening at 11:30 PM IST, making it accessible for Indian audiences. Users can also set reminders on YouTube to receive notifications before the livestream starts.

Apart from the main announcement, Samsung may also share behind-the-scenes content and product demos across its social media channels. As with previous Unpacked events, the livestream will be free to watch globally.

What to expect from the Galaxy S26 Series?

The Galaxy S26 series is expected to bring upgrades in performance, display, and cameras. The standard Galaxy S26 may feature a refined design with slimmer bezels and a brighter AMOLED display. Improvements in battery efficiency and faster charging speeds are also anticipated.

The Galaxy S26+ could offer a larger screen and bigger battery compared to the base model. Meanwhile, the Galaxy S26 Ultra is likely to lead the lineup with advanced camera hardware, including a high-resolution primary sensor and enhanced zoom capabilities. Samsung may also introduce AI-driven features for photography, productivity, and on-device processing.

Under the hood, the series is expected to run on the latest flagship chipset, promising faster performance and improved power efficiency. Software enhancements based on Samsung’s newest One UI version are also anticipated, along with extended software support.

Pre-booking and India availability?

Samsung is likely to open pre-bookings in India shortly after the launch event, with deliveries expected to begin within a few weeks.

Historically, Samsung has offered early bird incentives such as bundled accessories, trade-in bonuses, and bank offers for customers who pre-book their devices.

Indian pricing and exact launch dates will be confirmed during or soon after the Galaxy Unpacked event, but previous launches suggest the new Galaxy S26 series could go on sale in major Indian markets by mid-March.

Enthusiasts and early adopters in India should keep an eye on Samsung’s official India channels for announcements on booking windows, offers, and retail availability.