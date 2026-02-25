Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra, Galaxy S26 Plus, Galaxy S26 Launch LIVE Updates: Samsung’s much awaited Galaxy Unpacked Event is here. During which Samsung will be unveiling its Flagship S-series devices which are the Samsung Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26 Plus and Galaxy S26 Ultra. Interestingly Samsung says it will showcase Galaxy AI features that make the day “easy and effortless”, therefore there is a lot of excitement and buzz regarding Galaxy AI improvements. The tech giant has already commenced the pre-reservations for the phones in India and the global markets.

Apart from the Flagship S26 series launch, Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy Buds 4 and the Galaxy Buds 4 Pro.

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2026: How to watch live?

Samsung will livestream the Galaxy Unpacked 2026 event on its official website and YouTube channel. Interested viewers can tune in through Samsung India official youtube channel or the website at the scheduled time. The event will begin in the evening at 11:30 PM IST, making it accessible for Indian audiences. Additionally users can also set reminders on YouTube to receive notifications before the livestream starts.

Apart from the main announcement, Samsung may also share behind-the-scenes content and product demos across its social media channels. As with previous Unpacked events, the livestream will be free to watch globally.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Series: What to expect?

Samsung Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26 Plus and Galaxy S26 Ultra:

The Galaxy S26 series is expected to bring upgrades in performance, display, and cameras. The standard Galaxy S26 may feature a refined design with slimmer bezels and a brighter AMOLED display. Improvements in battery efficiency and faster charging speeds are also anticipated.

The Galaxy S26+ could offer a larger screen and bigger battery compared to the base model. Meanwhile, the Galaxy S26 Ultra is likely to lead the lineup with advanced camera hardware, including a high-resolution primary sensor and enhanced zoom capabilities. Samsung may also introduce AI-driven features for photography, productivity, and on-device processing.

Under the hood, the series is expected to run on the latest flagship chipset, promising faster performance and improved power efficiency. Software enhancements based on Samsung’s newest One UI version are also anticipated, along with extended software support.

Pre-Booking and India availability

Samsung is likely to open pre-bookings in India shortly after the launch event, with deliveries expected to begin within a few weeks.

Traditionally, Samsung has offered early bird incentives such as bundled accessories, trade-in bonuses, and bank offers for customers who pre-book their devices.

The Indian pricing and exact launch dates will be confirmed during or soon after the Galaxy Unpacked event, but previous launches suggest the new Galaxy S26 series could go on sale in major Indian markets by mid-March.

Live Updates

