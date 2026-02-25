Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra, Galaxy S26 Plus, Galaxy S26 Launch LIVE Updates: Samsung’s much awaited Galaxy Unpacked Event is here. During which Samsung will be unveiling its Flagship S-series devices which are the Samsung Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26 Plus and Galaxy S26 Ultra. Interestingly Samsung says it will showcase Galaxy AI features that make the day “easy and effortless”, therefore there is a lot of excitement and buzz regarding Galaxy AI improvements. The tech giant has already commenced the pre-reservations for the phones in India and the global markets.
Apart from the Flagship S26 series launch, Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy Buds 4 and the Galaxy Buds 4 Pro.
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2026: How to watch live?
Samsung will livestream the Galaxy Unpacked 2026 event on its official website and YouTube channel. Interested viewers can tune in through Samsung India official youtube channel or the website at the scheduled time. The event will begin in the evening at 11:30 PM IST, making it accessible for Indian audiences. Additionally users can also set reminders on YouTube to receive notifications before the livestream starts.
Apart from the main announcement, Samsung may also share behind-the-scenes content and product demos across its social media channels. As with previous Unpacked events, the livestream will be free to watch globally.
Samsung Galaxy S26 Series: What to expect?
Samsung Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26 Plus and Galaxy S26 Ultra:
The Galaxy S26 series is expected to bring upgrades in performance, display, and cameras. The standard Galaxy S26 may feature a refined design with slimmer bezels and a brighter AMOLED display. Improvements in battery efficiency and faster charging speeds are also anticipated.
The Galaxy S26+ could offer a larger screen and bigger battery compared to the base model. Meanwhile, the Galaxy S26 Ultra is likely to lead the lineup with advanced camera hardware, including a high-resolution primary sensor and enhanced zoom capabilities. Samsung may also introduce AI-driven features for photography, productivity, and on-device processing.
Under the hood, the series is expected to run on the latest flagship chipset, promising faster performance and improved power efficiency. Software enhancements based on Samsung’s newest One UI version are also anticipated, along with extended software support.
Pre-Booking and India availability
Samsung is likely to open pre-bookings in India shortly after the launch event, with deliveries expected to begin within a few weeks.
Traditionally, Samsung has offered early bird incentives such as bundled accessories, trade-in bonuses, and bank offers for customers who pre-book their devices.
The Indian pricing and exact launch dates will be confirmed during or soon after the Galaxy Unpacked event, but previous launches suggest the new Galaxy S26 series could go on sale in major Indian markets by mid-March.
Galaxy S26 Ultra, Galaxy S26 Plus, Galaxy S26 launch LIVE updates: Check Price in India, full specifications, launch offers, Features, Latest Announcements
Galaxy S26 Ultra, Galaxy S26 Plus, Galaxy S26 launch live updates: Price
Galaxy S26 Ultra, Galaxy S26 Plus, Galaxy S26 launch live updates: Pricing for the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra starts at Rs. 1,39,999 for the 12GB + 256GB model. The Galaxy S26 and Galaxy S26+ are priced from Rs. 87,999 and Rs. 1,19,999, respectively. Meanwhile, the Galaxy Buds 4 Pro are available for Rs. 22,999, while the Galaxy Buds 4 are priced at Rs. 16,999.
Galaxy S26 Ultra, Galaxy S26 Plus, Galaxy S26 launch live updates: Galaxy Buds 4 Series Unveiled
Galaxy S26 Ultra, Galaxy S26 Plus, Galaxy S26 launch live updates: The Galaxy S26 Ultra, Galaxy S26, and Galaxy S26+ aren’t the only devices launching today. Here’s a quick look at the Galaxy Buds 4 Pro, set to compete with Apple’s AirPods Pro (3rd generation).
Galaxy S26 Ultra, Galaxy S26 Plus, Galaxy S26 launch live updates: Galaxy S26 Ultra display
Galaxy S26 Ultra, Galaxy S26 Plus, Galaxy S26 launch live updates: The Galaxy S26 Ultra features a 6.9-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is the first device to debut Samsung’s new Privacy Display technology, which controls how pixels disperse light to keep content bright and clear for users while limiting visibility for bystanders.
Galaxy S26 Ultra, Galaxy S26 Plus, Galaxy S26 launch live updates: Galaxy S26 Ultra's New Privacy Display
Galaxy S26 Ultra, Galaxy S26 Plus, Galaxy S26 launch live updates: Samsung’s new Privacy Display feature could be one of the most impressive screen technologies the company has showcased in years—excluding its foldable concepts, of course. The ability to selectively conceal parts of the screen makes it especially compelling.
Galaxy S26 Ultra, Galaxy S26 Plus, Galaxy S26 launch live updates: Galaxy S26 Ultra Gets Custom Snapdragon Chip, 60W Charging
Galaxy S26 Ultra, Galaxy S26 Plus, Galaxy S26 launch live updates: The flagship Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra runs on a custom Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy chip, and the company says its redesigned thermal dissipation system improves gaming performance. The phone also supports faster 60W charging, up from 45W on its predecessor.
Galaxy S26 Ultra, Galaxy S26 Plus, Galaxy S26 launch live updates: Google's Sameer Samat Previews New Gemini Features
Galaxy S26 Ultra, Galaxy S26 Plus, Galaxy S26 launch live updates: Google’s President of the Android Ecosystem, Sameer Samat, is demonstrating new Gemini features debuting on the Samsung Galaxy S26 series. While these tools are expected to roll out more broadly with Android 17, likely on Pixel devices, Galaxy S26 users appear set to get early access without waiting until later this year.
Galaxy S26 Ultra, Galaxy S26 Plus, Galaxy S26 launch live updates: Galaxy S26 Ultra processor
Galaxy S26 Ultra, Galaxy S26 Plus, Galaxy S26 launch live updates: The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Mobile platform, delivering a 19% CPU performance boost over its predecessor along with a 39% improvement in NPU capabilities.
Galaxy S26 Ultra, Galaxy S26 Plus, Galaxy S26 launch live updates: Galaxy S26 Ultra unveiled
Galaxy S26 Ultra, Galaxy S26 Plus, Galaxy S26 launch live updates: Samsung has officially unveiled the Galaxy S26 Ultra at the Galaxy Unpacked event, highlighting the phone’s new AI features, with a current focus on Bixby integration.
Galaxy S26 Ultra, Galaxy S26 Plus, Galaxy S26 launch live updates: TM Roh steps onto the stage.
Galaxy S26 Ultra, Galaxy S26 Plus, Galaxy S26 launch live updates: Samsung Electronics CEO TM Roh has taken the stage in San Francisco, kicking off the showcase of AI features in the new Galaxy S26 series.
Galaxy S26 Ultra, Galaxy S26 Plus, Galaxy S26 launch live updates: Galaxy S26 series launch begins
Galaxy S26 Ultra, Galaxy S26 Plus, Galaxy S26 launch live updates: The Galaxy S26 series launch event is now underway in San Francisco, with the new smartphones and Galaxy Buds 4 expected to be unveiled shortly.
Galaxy S26 Ultra, Galaxy S26 Plus, Galaxy S26 launch live updates: Galaxy S26 Plus, Galaxy S26 expected battery
Galaxy S26 Ultra, Galaxy S26 Plus, Galaxy S26 launch live updates: The S26 Ultra 5G Dual Sim 6.6inch S‑Pen Android Smartphone lineup’s non‑Ultra models — the Galaxy S26 Plus and Galaxy S26 — are expected to pack substantial batteries for longer usage, with the S26 Plus likely featuring around 4,900 mAh and the Galaxy S26 about 4,300 mAh, offering improved endurance over previous generations.
Galaxy S26 Ultra, Galaxy S26 Plus, Galaxy S26 launch live updates: Galaxy S26 Plus, Galaxy S26 expected camera
Galaxy S26 Ultra, Galaxy S26 Plus, Galaxy S26 launch live updates: The S26 Ultra 5G Dual Sim 6.6inch S‑Pen Android Smartphone lineup’s non‑Ultra models — the Galaxy S26 Plus and Galaxy S26 — are expected to share a similar triple‑lens rear camera setup featuring a 50 MP main sensor, a 12 MP ultrawide lens, and a 12 MP telephoto camera with about 3× optical zoom, offering solid everyday photography performance; both phones may also benefit from improved image processing and AI camera enhancements to boost photo and video quality.
Galaxy S26 Ultra, Galaxy S26 Plus, Galaxy S26 launch live updates: Galaxy S26 Plus, Galaxy S26 expected design
Galaxy S26 Ultra, Galaxy S26 Plus, Galaxy S26 launch live updates: The Galaxy S26 and Galaxy S26 Plus are expected to carry a refined design with flat, edge‑to‑edge AMOLED displays, very thin bezels, and a slightly raised camera island housing their triple‑lens rear cameras; both phones will maintain a sleek, minimalist look with rounded corners and subtle stylistic updates rather than a drastic redesign.
Galaxy S26 Ultra, Galaxy S26 Plus, Galaxy S26 launch live updates: Galaxy S26 expected chipset
Galaxy S26 Ultra, Galaxy S26 Plus, Galaxy S26 launch live updates: The Galaxy S26 is expected to be powered by Samsung’s new Exynos 2600 chipset in some regions, though Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 may also be used in others depending on market and model.
Galaxy S26 Ultra, Galaxy S26 Plus, Galaxy S26 launch live updates: Galaxy S26 Plus expected chipset
Galaxy S26 Ultra, Galaxy S26 Plus, Galaxy S26 launch live updates: The Galaxy S26 Plus is expected to be powered by either Samsung’s Exynos 2600 or Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, depending on the region where it’s sold.
Galaxy S26 Ultra, Galaxy S26 Plus, Galaxy S26 launch live updates: Galaxy S26 Ultra expected chipset
Galaxy S26 Ultra, Galaxy S26 Plus, Galaxy S26 launch live updates: The S26 Ultra 5G Dual Sim 6.6‑inch Smartphone is expected to be powered by Samsung’s latest Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor for top-tier performance and efficiency.
Galaxy S26 Ultra, Galaxy S26 Plus, Galaxy S26 launch live updates: Galaxy S26 Ultra expected India price
Galaxy S26 Ultra, Galaxy S26 Plus, Galaxy S26 launch live updates: The Galaxy S26 Ultra is expected to launch in India with a starting price of around Rs 1,59,999 for the base model, with higher-storage variants likely costing more.
Galaxy S26 Ultra, Galaxy S26 Plus, Galaxy S26 launch live updates: Galaxy S26 Plus expected India price
Galaxy S26 Ultra, Galaxy S26 Plus, Galaxy S26 launch live updates: The Galaxy S26 Plus is expected to be priced in India at around Rs 99,999 for the base model, based on recent leaks and industry estimates ahead of its official launch.
Galaxy S26 Ultra, Galaxy S26 Plus, Galaxy S26 launch live updates: Galaxy S26 expected India price
Galaxy S26 Ultra, Galaxy S26 Plus, Galaxy S26 launch live updates: The Galaxy S26 is expected to launch in India with a starting price of around Rs 79,990 to Rs 82,999 for the base model, based on recent leaks and industry estimates.
Galaxy S26 Ultra, Galaxy S26 Plus, Galaxy S26 launch live updates: Galaxy S26 Ultra expected India price
Galaxy S26 Ultra, Galaxy S26 Plus, Galaxy S26 launch live updates: The Galaxy S26 Ultra is expected to launch in India with a premium price starting at around Rs 1,59,999 for the base model, with higher-storage variants likely costing more.
Galaxy S26 Ultra, Galaxy S26 Plus, Galaxy S26 launch live updates: Galaxy S26 Ultra vs Galaxy S26 Plus vs Galaxy s26
Galaxy S26 Ultra, Galaxy S26 Plus, Galaxy S26 launch live updates: The Galaxy S26 Ultra, Galaxy S26 Plus, and Galaxy S26 will offer a tiered lineup to suit different needs: the Ultra will likely feature the most advanced camera system, largest display, and top-tier performance; the Plus is expected to strike a balance with strong specs and a high-end camera in a slightly smaller form; and the standard S26 should deliver flagship performance and core features in a more compact, affordable package.
Galaxy S26 Ultra, Galaxy S26 Plus, Galaxy S26 launch live updates: Galaxy S26 Plus Rumored Highlights
Galaxy S26 Ultra, Galaxy S26 Plus, Galaxy S26 launch live updates: Rumors suggest the Galaxy S26+ will feature a larger 6.9-inch display matching the Ultra's size for a more immersive experience.
It's expected to upgrade to a 12MP 3x telephoto camera replacing the older 10MP sensor, powered by Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 or Exynos 2600 depending on region, with 12GB RAM, up to 1TB storage, and a 4900mAh battery supporting 45W charging.
Additional highlights include native Qi2 wireless charging support and a slimmer 7.35mm profile, positioning it as a value-packed mid-tier flagship.
Galaxy S26 Ultra, Galaxy S26 Plus, Galaxy S26 launch live updates: Galaxy S26 Plus camera
Galaxy S26 Ultra, Galaxy S26 Plus, Galaxy S26 launch live updates: The Galaxy S26 Plus is expected to feature an upgraded multi-lens camera system with improved low-light performance and enhanced AI-powered photography features.
Galaxy S26 Ultra, Galaxy S26 Plus, Galaxy S26 launch live updates: Galaxy S26 series rumoured colours
Galaxy S26 Ultra, Galaxy S26 Plus, Galaxy S26 launch live updates:
Rumours point to the Galaxy S26 and S26+ launching in Black, White, Sky Blue, and Cobalt Violet, with the S26 Ultra sharing those four standard shades plus online-exclusive Silver Shadow and Pink Gold. These muted, elegant tones mark a shift from brighter titanium finishes, as leaked by tipsters like Evan Blass.
Galaxy S26 Ultra, Galaxy S26 Plus, Galaxy S26 launch live updates: Galaxy S26 Plus design
Galaxy S26 Ultra, Galaxy S26 Plus, Galaxy S26 launch live updates: The Samsung Galaxy S26 Plus is expected to feature a sleek, refined design with minimal bezels, a premium glass finish, and a slim, modern profile.
Galaxy S26 Ultra, Galaxy S26 Plus, Galaxy S26 launch live updates: Galaxy S26 series software
Galaxy S26 Ultra, Galaxy S26 Plus, Galaxy S26 launch live updates: Rumours indicate the Samsung Galaxy S26 series will launch with One UI 8.5 based on Android 16 QPR2, featuring a cleaner, more customisable UI with smoother animations and new app enhancements. The lineup is expected to receive seven years of OS upgrades and security updates, potentially up to Android 23 by 2032.
Galaxy S26 Ultra, Galaxy S26 Plus, Galaxy S26 launch live updates: Galaxy S26 charging speed rumours
Galaxy S26 Ultra, Galaxy S26 Plus, Galaxy S26 launch live updates: Rumours suggest the base Samsung Galaxy S26 will upgrade to 45W wired charging from the previous 25W, while the S26+ matches at 45W and the S26 Ultra reaches 60W.
Galaxy S26 Ultra, Galaxy S26 Plus, Galaxy S26 launch live updates: Galaxy S26 front camera
Galaxy S26 Ultra, Galaxy S26 Plus, Galaxy S26 launch live updates: The Galaxy S26 is expected to feature a high‑resolution front camera with enhanced selfie quality and advanced video capabilities.
Galaxy S26 Ultra, Galaxy S26 Plus, Galaxy S26 launch live updates: Galaxy S26 battery
Galaxy S26 Ultra, Galaxy S26 Plus, Galaxy S26 launch live updates: The Galaxy S26 is expected to feature a high-capacity battery with fast charging and long-lasting performance to support its large display and powerful hardware.
Galaxy S26 Ultra, Galaxy S26 Plus, Galaxy S26 launch live updates: Galaxy S26 chipset
Galaxy S26 Ultra, Galaxy S26 Plus, Galaxy S26 launch live updates: The Galaxy S26 is expected to feature a cutting-edge chipset, likely the latest Snapdragon or Exynos processor, for top-tier performance.