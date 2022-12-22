Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023 Galaxy S23 series launch event on February 1, report says

Samsung Galaxy S23 series is set to launch next year. While Samsung has been very secretive about its launch date, a popular tipster has given a date for the launch of the phone at the company’s Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event.

According to a tweet by tipster Ice Universe, the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023 is scheduled to launch on February 1, 2023. Samsung is said to launch its Galaxy S23 phones at the event. This could be the date for the US while in India it could take place the next day- February 2.

There have been persistent rumours related to the upcoming Galaxy S23 series. The series is expected to have three phones- Samsung Galaxy S23, S23+ and S23 Ultra.

Rumour reports have it that the Galaxy S23 series could sport a S22 series-like design. The Galaxy S23 Ultra is said to come with a 200MP camera which is a major upgrade over the 108MP camera you get in the Galaxy S22 Ultra. The series is expected to feature ISOCELL HP2 sensor which will be better than the existing HP1 and HP3 200MP sensors.

Tipster Ice Universe has claimed that that Galaxy S23 series’ 200MP will be better than the 200MP cameras which are seen in other phones. All the three phones in the series are expected to sport a 12MP selfie camera.

In terms of battery life, the Galaxy S23 is said to come with a 5 per cent bigger battery capacity than the S22 that comes with a 3700 mAh battery. The Galaxy S23 Plus could use a 4,565mAh battery while the Galaxy S23 Ultra could use a 4,855mAh battery inside.

The 2023 Galaxy S23 series is rumoured to come with Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 that debuted in November this year. There are chances that Samsung could also use Exynos chipsets for select markets.

