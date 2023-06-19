Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 series leak hints at “water-proof” design; launch expected alongside Fold 5, Flip 5 in late July

Samsung can’t catch a break, or so it would seem. We know that it’s set to host its next Galaxy Unpacked event in late July and while the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 will be the showstoppers, rumour mill has it that there could be more devices to “unpack”. We have only just written about the Galaxy Watch 6 series, and now, the Galaxy Tab S9 series has also leaked.

Official-looking promo render of the alleged Galaxy Tab S9 series has been spotted online giving us a first look at the upcoming Galaxy Tab S9, Tab S9 Plus, and high-end Tab S9 Ultra. The render suggests very little cosmetic changes may be in the offing. But, a big change in store would be an official IP-rating. All the three tablets are expected to have some sort of ingress protection. Rumour has it that this would be IP67. If true, it will make the Galaxy Tab S9 series Samsung’s first tablet range to offer water and dust resistance.

Speaking of core hardware, the Galaxy Tab S9 series is all but certain to get Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 – for Galaxy presumably— like the Galaxy S23 series. The Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 are also expected to be powered by the same chipset.

The Tab S9 Ultra should be the star of the line-up and the render suggests barely any noticeable design tweaks from the current generation Tab S8 Ultra. Samsung is likely to retain the notched design and in all likelihood, it should house two cameras. It is expected to have the same “massive” 14.6-inch AMOLED panel with 120Hz refresh rate and 11,200mAh battery with 45W fast charging support, same as the Tab S8 Ultra.

The Galaxy Tab S9 series is expected to launch alongside the Fold 5 and Flip at Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event which is scheduled for late July. Watch this space for more details.