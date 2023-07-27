Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 series launched in India: Check prices, full specs, top features and more

Samsung has launched the Galaxy Tab S9 series in India. Soon after their global unveil at Unpacked in Seoul, the South Korean major has revealed the India price and availability details of the Galaxy Tab S9, Galaxy Tab S9 Plus and Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra. The Tab S9 Ultra price in India will start at Rs 1,08,999, the Tab S9 Plus at Rs 90,999, while the Tab S9 will start at Rs 72,999. You will be able to pre-book the tablets starting from today, July 27, itself.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9, Tab S9 Plus, Tab S9 Ultra India prices, availability, launch offers

The Galaxy Tab S9 series will come with or without 5G and a choice of up to 512GB of storage in case of the top-shelf ultra model.

The Wi-Fi Tab S9 Ultra with 256GB storage will cost Rs 1,08,999 while its 5G version will sell for Rs 1,22,999. The Wi-Fi Tab S9 Ultra with 512GB storage will cost Rs 1,19,999 while its 5G version will sell for Rs 1,33,999.

The Tab S9 Plus will only come with 256GB storage with the Wi-Fi version to cost Rs 90,999 and 5G Rs 1,04,999.

The Wi-Fi Tab S9 with 128GB storage will cost Rs 72,999 while its 5G version will sell for Rs 85,999. The Wi-Fi Tab S9 with 256GB storage will cost Rs 83,999 while its 5G version will sell for Rs 96,999.

Pre-booking customers will be eligible for benefits worth up to Rs 20,000 on the Tab S9 Ultra, Rs 18,000 on the Tab S9 Plus, and Rs 14,000 on the Tab S9 including bank cashback and upgrade bonus, Samsung has announced. The Galaxy Tab S9 series will be available across leading online and offline retail stores.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9, Tab S9 Plus, Tab S9 Ultra full specs, top features

The big new update with the Galaxy Tab S9 series is that all the models come with Samsung’s Dynamic AMOLED 2X displays and IP68 dust and water resistance (even the bundled S-Pen has this). Under the hood, they’re all powered by the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy chip while running the show is Android 13 with a guarantee of 4 major OS and 5 years of security updates.

The Tab S9, Tab S9 Plus, and Tab S9 Ultra all have sleek metal unbody design and will come in either Graphite or Beige. The Tab S9 Ultra has two 12MP front-facing camera while on the back, it has a 13MP wide and 8MP ultrawide. The Tab S9 Plus and Tab S9 have a 12MP front and 13MP rear camera. Battery capacity is 10,090mAh in the case of Tab S9 Plus and 11,200mAh in Tab S9 Ultra. The Tab S9 has an 8,400mAh battery.