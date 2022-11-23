Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 FE spotted on benchmark website, here’s what to expect from the device

Samsung is said to be a working on a new tablet dubbed Galaxy Tab S8 FE and a new report now affirms its existence. The new Samsung tablet that is expected to launch in the coming year recently surfaced on a benchmarking website Geekbench and was first spotted by popular tipster Roland Quandt.

According to the listing read by Quandt, the device has an SM-X506B model number and is codenamed “Birdie”. The new tablet will succeed the Galaxy Tab S7 FE, which was announced earlier this year. Quandt claims that device will be called Galaxy S8 FE when it is formally announced for the masses.

Similar to its predecessor Galaxy S7 FE, the Galaxy S8 FE is also expected to come with a support for stylus pen. It is said to feature an LCD panel rather than an AMOLED display.

While there is no news on the pricing of the device, it is expected to be priced on similar lines as the Galaxy S7 FE. To recall, the Galaxy S7 FE was launched at Rs 37,999 and shipped in three variants- WiFi only, WiFi+4G and LTE variants.

Other expected specifications of Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 FE include minimum 4GB RAM, Android 13, and MediaTek MT8791V which is a 6nm chip with 2x Cortex-A78 clocked at 2.6GHZ and 6x A55 clocked at 2.0GHz. It is expected to have Mali-G68 MC4 for graphics. The display is rumoured to be larger than the previous model and feature 120Hz refresh rate. The upcoming tablet may come equipped with a 5-megapixel front camera and 8-megapixel back camera. The storage may be expanded via microSD card. Note that these are only specifications and can be confirmed only when the device is launched.

