The Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event is right around the corner, and so the buzz and excitement for the Galaxy S26 series is very high. Moreover early leaks and rumours are pointing out better performance, camera upgrades, and small design improvements rather than major changes.

Although the Galaxy S26 series is highly anticipated. The Galaxy S26 Ultra is the device tech experts and fans are very excited about. Here is everything we know about the device.

Galaxy S26 Ultra Display

In terms of design, the Galaxy S26 Ultra is expected to look familiar. Samsung is likely to stick with its premium glass and metal body, but with slightly smoother edges for a better grip. The phone should still feel premium and stylish in hand.

The display is expected to be one of the highlights. Leaks suggest a large 6.9-inch AMOLED screen with bright colours and smooth scrolling. This should make watching videos, gaming, and everyday use more enjoyable, especially for users who prefer big screens.

Galaxy S26 Ultra Camera Upgrades

Samsung may once again focus heavily on camera performance. The Galaxy S26 Ultra is rumoured to feature a 200MP main camera, along with other lenses for wide-angle and zoom photography. These upgrades could improve image quality, zoom performance, and low-light photos, making the phone attractive for photography lovers.

Galaxy S26 Ultra Performance and Software Upgrades

Under the hood, the Galaxy S26 Ultra is expected to run on Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon flagship processor in most markets. However the Exynos 2600 which is the world first 2nm chipset developed by Samsung in-house can also be shipped with S26 Ultra in some markets.

The phone will likely launch with the Android 16 out of the box and Samsung’s latest One UI, offering new features, better security and long term software support.

Galaxy S26 Ultra Price:

Considering it’s the flagship device of the Galaxy S26 line-up its expected to be priced on the higher side. Similar to the previous Galaxy Ultra models. There are in the priced of the expect. While the exact pricing is not confirmed, it will likely target users looking for top-end features.

Conclusion

The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra appears to be a polished upgrade rather than a major redesign. With a powerful processor, improved cameras and a large display, it could be a solid choice for users who want a premium Android smartphone in 2026.