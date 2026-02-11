Samsung has officially announced the Galaxy Unpacked Event. Confirming that it will announce the next generation of the S series in the upcoming Galaxy Unpacked. The lineup will likely comprise the base Galaxy S26, S26 Plus, and the S26 Ultra. The teaser also hints at better AI integration across the three phones. The successor to the ultra-slim Galaxy S25 Edge is tipped to have been shelved for now.

The Galaxy Unpacked event will be held on February 25, 2026 in San Francisco, USA. The event will commence at 10 am PT (11:30 pm IST).

Price expectations

As per reports, Samsung may keep the price of the Galaxy S26 series unchanged from its predecessor. For context, the Galaxy S25 was launched in India at Rs 80,999, with the Galaxy S25 Plus carrying a Rs 99,999 price tag. The top-of-the-line Galaxy S25 Ultra starts at Rs 1,29,999.

Display and design improvements

In terms of design, the Galaxy S26 Ultra is expected to look familiar. Samsung is likely to stick with its premium glass and metal body, but with slightly smoother edges for a better grip. The phone should still feel premium and stylish in hand.

The display is expected to be one of the highlights. Leaks suggest a large 6.9-inch AMOLED screen with bright colours and smooth scrolling. This should make watching videos, gaming, and everyday use more enjoyable, especially for users who prefer big screens.

Camera improvements

Samsung may once again focus heavily on camera performance. The Galaxy S26 Ultra is rumoured to feature a 200MP main camera, along with other lenses for wide-angle and zoom photography. These upgrades could improve image quality, zoom performance, and low-light photos, making the phone attractive for photography lovers.

Performance improvements

Under the hood, the Galaxy S26 Ultra is expected to run on Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon flagship processor in most markets. This should deliver fast performance for gaming, multitasking, and daily use. Some regions may also get Samsung’s Exynos chipset.

The phone will likely launch with the latest Android version and Samsung’s One UI, offering new features, better security, and long-term software support.