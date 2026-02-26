Samsung has launched its Galaxy S26 series, consisting of three models — Galaxy S26, S26+ and S26 Ultra, bringing refined hardware, upgraded Galaxy AI features and long-term software support of seven years of OS upgrades and security patches. All the Galaxy S26 models run on One UI 8.5 based on Android 16 and are now open for pre-orders globally, including India.

The phones share several core features – adaptive 120Hz Dynamic AMOLED 2X displays with Vision Booster for improved outdoor visibility, IP68 dust and water resistance, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6.0, 5G connectivity and Wireless PowerShare.

A refreshed suite of Galaxy AI tools is available across the Galaxy S26 range, including Now Nudge for timely context-aware suggestions, Now Brief for proactive reminders, an enhanced Circle to Search that recognises multiple objects, AI-powered Call Screening, Privacy Alerts for unauthorised data access, a secure Private Album in the Gallery app, and a more natural, conversational Bixby.

Galaxy S26

The base model features a compact 6.3-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display. It is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy chipset in most markets, while India gets the Exynos 2600 variant. The triple-camera setup consists of a 50MP main sensor with 2x optical-quality zoom, a 12MP ultra-wide lens and a 10MP 3x telephoto camera, paired with a 12MP front camera. Battery capacity is 4,300mAh with 25W wired charging support. The Galaxy S26 comes with 12GB RAM and storage options of 256GB or 512GB.

Galaxy S26+

The mid-tier S26+ steps up with a larger 6.7-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display while retaining the same Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 (or Exynos 2600 in India) processor and identical triple-camera configuration. Battery size increases to 4,900mAh with faster 45W wired charging. RAM and storage remain at 12GB paired with 256GB or 512GB options. This model targets users who want a bigger screen and slightly better endurance without moving to the Ultra variant.

Galaxy S26 Ultra

The flagship Galaxy S26 Ultra stands out with a 6.9-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display that introduces the Privacy Display, a hardware-software solution that restricts side viewing angles in public spaces while keeping full visibility for the user. It runs on the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 with a redesigned vapour chamber for better thermals.

The quad-camera system includes a 200MP main sensor (2x optical-quality zoom), 50MP ultra-wide, 50MP 5x telephoto (10x optical-quality zoom) and 10MP 3x telephoto, plus a 12MP front camera. New imaging features include Enhanced Nightography Video and an upgraded Super Steady mode with horizontal lock for smoother footage.

Battery capacity is 5,000mAh with 60W wired charging that can reach up to 75% in around 30 minutes. Storage variants go up to 16GB RAM + 1TB. Samsung has also improved heat dissipation and overall performance tuning on the Ultra.

Samsung Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26+ and Galaxy S26 Ultra: Price and variants

– Pricing starts at $899 (approximately Rs 81,800) for the Galaxy S26 (12GB + 256GB)

– $1,099 (approximately Rs 99,900) for the Galaxy S26+ (12GB + 256GB)

– $1,300 (approximately Rs 1,18,200) for the Galaxy S26 Ultra base variant (12GB + 256GB).

Higher configurations of the Galaxy S26 Ultra reach 16GB RAM and 1TB storage. India-specific pricing and exact on-sale dates will be confirmed in the coming days, though pre-orders have already begun.