The Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event is here and so the buzz and excitement for the Galaxy S26 series is very high. According to reports, the tech giant is expected to introduce three models — the Samsung Galaxy S26, Samsung Galaxy S26+ and Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra. The upcoming lineup is said to streamline everyday tasks and make Galaxy AI feel naturally integrated from the moment users pick up the device. Moreover, early leaks and rumours are pointing out better performance, camera upgrades, and small design improvements rather than major changes.

In this article we have mentioned everything we know about the new devices.

Galaxy S26 series Display Upgrades

In terms of design, All models are expected to use Samsung’s new M14 AMOLED panels for improved efficiency and visuals. While the base Galaxy S26 will likely use a 6.3-inch panel, the Galaxy S26 Plus is expected to pack a 6.7-inch unit. The screen size of the Galaxy S26 Ultra will likely be 6.9 inches.

The display is expected to be one of the highlights. Additionally, Samsung has teased that the Galaxy S26 Ultra is set to include an inbuilt privacy feature to hide sensitive content from onlookers. This should make watching videos, gaming, and everyday use more enjoyable, especially for users who prefer viewing outdoors.

Galaxy S26 Series Camera Upgrades

Samsung is unlikely to be taking a big step-up with the cameras of the Galaxy S26 series. The Galaxy S26 Ultra may pack the same setup as its predecessor a 200-megapixel main camera, a 50-megapixel ultrawide, a 10-megapixel 3x telephoto and a 50-megapixel 5x periscope lens. The front camera is expected to remain a 12-megapixel unit.

However, as per reports, Samsung is expected to improve image processing resulting in more accurate skin tones.

The Galaxy S26 and S26 Plus will likely come with similar camera setups to their predecessors and a 50-megapixel primary, a 12-megapixel ultrawide, and a 10-megapixel 3x telephoto.

Galaxy S26 Series Performance and Battery Upgrades

Under the hood, the Galaxy S26 Samsung is likely to use a split-chipset strategy for the Galaxy S26 series, with devices featuring either the Exynos 2600 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, depending on the region. Though it is unclear which chipset will make it to our shores just yet.

On the battery front, the Galaxy S26 Ultra will likely retain the 5,000mAh cell from the Galaxy S25 Ultra, but with faster charging speeds at 60W wired and 25W wireless.

ALSO READ Vivo V70 Elite review: The most pleasant midrange camera phone we tested

Galaxy S26 Series Expected India Price:

Considering it’s the flagship device series, therefore not much is known. However for reference, the Galaxy S25 started at Rs 80,999 with the Galaxy S25 Plus priced at Rs 99,999. The Galaxy 25 Ultra was launched with a price tag of Rs 1,29,999. One can expect pricing on similar lines.