Samsung Galaxy S24 series leaks suggest three phones incoming; check what’s new

Samsung launched its flagship Galaxy S23 series just a few months ago, but rumours about the new Galaxy S24 series have already started circulating. There are talks that the Galaxy S24 series could make its debut in Q1 2024, but the number of phones in the series has remained a mystery.

A media report from January claimed that the Galaxy S24 series would have only two phones, potentially eliminating the Plus model. The Galaxy S24 Plus model usually caters to buyers who want a premium-looking phone at a relatively lower price compared to the Ultra models. The reports of Samsung dropping the Plus model in the Galaxy S24 series disappointed many. However, fresh reports now give them a reason to be hopeful, as these reports suggest that Samsung will indeed have three phones in the upcoming Galaxy S24 series: a standard model, a Plus model, and an Ultra model.

SamMobile and Galaxy Club jointly claim that Samsung internally refers to the new Galaxy S24 series as ‘Muse.’ The series will consist of three phones: the Galaxy S24, S24 Plus, and S24 Ultra. The Ultra model is codenamed ‘Muse 3,’ suggesting that the standard and Plus models could be codenamed ‘Muse 1’ and ‘Muse 2,’ respectively. This indicates that Samsung might continue its tradition of offering three phones in its flagship series.

The Samsung Galaxy S24 is one of the most highly anticipated phones of 2024. While little is known about these phones for now, rumours suggest that the Ultra model could feature a telephoto camera with 5x optical zoom. A report from Tom’s Guide predicts the sizes of the three phones in the series: a 6.1-inch standard model, a 6.6-inch Plus model, and a 6.8-inch Ultra model.

Tipster Leaker Tech_Reve believes that the S24 and S24 Plus will have the same design as the S23 and S23 Plus. Other rumoured specifications include AMOLED displays, a 120Hz refresh rate, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip, and some camera upgrades in the Ultra model. However, it’s important to note that all of these details are mere rumours, and nothing should be believed until the phones are officially released.

