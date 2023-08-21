Samsung Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24 Plus design secrets have reportedly leaked online; here’s what you can expect

This has been a busy year for Samsung so far. The South Korean giant in February introduced the 2023 flagship series- Galaxy S23. It then pleased its fans by launching the revolutionary foldable phones- the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5 recently at an Unpacked event in Seoul. Now the company is gearing up for the launch of its next-gen Galaxy S24 series.

There have been multiple rumours and leaks related to the Galaxy S24, but the latest one talks about the possible design of the phones in the series. Popular tipster Ice Universe has claimed that the Samsung Galaxy S24 and S24 Plus will adopt a flat design, similar to the iPhone.

The tipster did not provide any specific details about the flat design, but it is likely that the Galaxy S24 and S24 Plus will don a flat metal frame and a flat display making the phone more sturdy and easier to grip.

The flat design in smartphone has become a trend these days. Smartphone manufacturers are moving away from curved-edge designs to offer a sleeker and flatter looking phone. Apple has been using flat-edge designs on its iPhones for several years, and other manufacturers such as Google and OnePlus have also adopted this design.

The Samsung Galaxy S24 and S24 Plus are expected to be released in early 2024. Other rumoured specifications for the phones include a new 50-megapixel 3X zoom camera, a 5,500mAh battery, and a 144Hz AMOLED display. The phones are also expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor.

The series will likely have three phones- the basic Galaxy S24, the Galaxy S24 Ultra and the Galaxy S24 Plus. There are talks that Samsung could drop the Plus model this time but nothing is confirmed yet.

