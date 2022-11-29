Samsung Galaxy S23 series Unpacked event may happen in February 2023: Report

After numerous rumours and reports which are always around the corner, another speculation has come to life regarding the Unpacked event of Samsung Galaxy S23 series and its other associated hardwares. The event which was initially supposed to take place in early 2023, now as per a report by Korean media, says that it will happen in February next year in San Francisco. This will also be Samsung’s first offline event since the Covid-19 pandemic with no travel and stay restrictions anymore.

Previously, the Galaxy S20 series were launched in San Francisco. The exact date and time of the event is yet to be determined. The previous model Galaxy S22 was launched on 9 February. It is anticipated that the new series will also launch around the same time and within the first few days of February 2023.

For all the launches in the previous two years, the events were held online due to coronavirus pandemic. The Galaxy S and Galaxy Z series were launched online. The price of the upcoming model is still under guesses but is expected to be higher than the previous models. Other rumors have it that the new Galaxy S23 series might have the in-house Exynos chipset. It may also have a 200 MP primary camera, a “Deep Trench Isolation” technology that offers low-light imaging and a separate 50 MP shooting camera. The other two models in the series will have 108 MP primary camera as per reports.

It will be interesting to see how many of these reports and speculations come true, how the actual Galaxy S23 series look like, what the price range is and how the netizens and critics review the new model. The previous Galaxy S series had mixed reviews

