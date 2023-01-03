Samsung Galaxy S23 series tipped to come with 256GB base storage; there may not be any 128GB option

Samsung may finally come with a solution to end those pesky low storage warning on Samsung phones. The company is said to start the upcoming Galaxy S23 series with a 256GB storage model. This also means that there will be no 128GB storage option for phones from Galaxy S23 series.

According to tipster Ahmed Qwaider, Samsung wants to launch its 2023 flagship phones with 256GB base storage model and scrap the 128GB model of the phone. The tipster also claims that there will be three phones in the series- Galaxy S23 Ultra with 6.8-inch AMOLED display, Galaxy S23 Plus with 6.6-inch AMOLED display and basic Galaxy S23 with 6.1-inch AMOLED display.

There are reports that Galaxy S23 could be priced similar to Galaxy S22 but with no 128GB model around we can expect a price hike. The latest rumour related to Galaxy S23 pricing is that the company is confused on its pricing. According to tipster @TheGalox, Samsung may delay the selling of phone as it is confused about how to price the phone.

Claiming that the new Samsung phones will see a massive design change, Qwaider adds that the Galaxy 23 Ultra will “drop dramatically” the edge and screen will appear flatter. This is done so to make it easier to write using S Pen. He also claims that there will be no gold or pink colour shades. Instead, the Galaxy S23 series will have Phantom black, Green, Lavender and Cream colour options.

Samsung is expected to unveil the new Galaxy S23 series at its Galaxy Unpacked event which is scheduled in February. The phones are said to come with noticeable upgrades like brighter OLED displays, better cameras, faster processor and upgraded fingerprint reader.

