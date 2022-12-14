Samsung Galaxy S23 series rumour round-up: Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, up to 200MP camera, and more

Year 2023 is going to be the year of flagships. OnePlus 11, iPhone 15, Oppo Find X6 Pro, and Xiaomi 13 are some of the most highly anticipated flagships of 2023. Samsung is also gearing up for the launch of its next-gen flagship Galaxy S23 series next year. The upcoming Galaxy series has been a part of the rumour mill for quite some time now, hinting at the specs and design of the phones, from time to time.

Samsung has confirmed that the Galaxy S23 series will launch in February next year at the company’s Galaxy Unpacked event in San Francisco. The series is expected to have three phones- Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus and Galaxy S23 Ultra. Being a flagship series, these phones are expected to come loaded with top-notch specs and design.

Galaxy S23 series design: In terms of design, Galaxy S23 series is expected to sport a design similar to S22 series. Tipster Ice Universe said that the S23 Ultra could measure 6.43 x 3.07 x 0.35 inches which is a slight increase over the S22 Ultra which measures 6.42 x 3.06 x 0.35 inches. The upcoming phones are rumoured to have thicker bezels probably for a better durability. The camera bump could possibly get a design refresh in the new series with noticeable metal rings around the camera. The display could look more sleek, flat and expansive. Galaxy S23 series is expected to come in Black, Beige, Green and Light pink.

Galaxy S23 series camera: Rumours have it that the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra will sport a 200MP camera- a major bump over the 108MP camera you see in the Galaxy S22 Ultra.

There are talks that Samsung Galaxy S23 may use ISOCELL HP2 sensor which will be better than the existing HP1 and HP3 200MP sensors. Tipster Ice Universe has said that it is “100% confirmed” that the phone will get a 200MP camera with 0.6µm sized pixels, along with a larger aperture of f/1.7 for capturing more light. He has also claimed that this camera will be capable of taking low light photos better than expected. The tipster claims that Galaxy S23 series’ 200MP is better than the 200MP cameras that we see in other phones. The telephoto and ultrawide cameras are expected to be more or less same as the S22 series. All the three phones are rumoured to come with a 12MP selfie camera.

Galaxy S23 series processor and performance: The new Galaxy series is said to come with Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 which was launched in November. However, Samsung uses Exynos chipsets outside the US so there are chances that Samsung could also release S23 with its in-house Exynos chips for some markets.

Galaxy S23 Series battery capacity: According to a report from Tom’s Guide, Galaxy S23 could have a 5 per cent increase in its battery capacity over the S22 which comes with a 3700 mAh battery. The Galaxy S23 Plus could rely on a 4,565mAh battery while the Galaxy S23 Ultra may have a 4,855mAh battery inside.

